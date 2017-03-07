Renault Kwid Climber 1.0 ready for launch

The rugged-looking Kwid gets an altered front bumper, revised interiors and alloy wheels.

Renault is gearing up to launch the Kwid Climber in India. The rugged hatchback, which was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, will be the third model based on the Kwid 1.0 range.

A first set of leaked images reveals the Kwid Climber in production spec. The front bumper has been mildly revised and sports large plastic bits around the fog lamp housing and a faux matte-silver skid plate to complete that rugged look. The most important add-on, however, is the alloy wheels which are being offered in the Kwid line-up for the first time. On the inside, the hatchback gets orange accents on the dashboard and gear knob. The front seats get a new fabric design with orange accents and prominent 'Climber' badging on the headrests. When launched, the Kwid Climber will be offered in an electric-blue paint shade and orange caps for the wing mirrors.

As far as mechanicals go, the Kwid Climber will come with the same 1.0-litre petrol motor good for 68hp. Going by the leaked images, it will be available with the manual-gearbox option only. Expect the Kwid Climber to cost Rs 35,000-45,000 more than the top-spec Kwid 1.0 manual variant.

