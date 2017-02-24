Renault Kwid 1.0 MT, AMT now available in RxL trim

Renault Kwid 1.0 MT RxL costs around Rs 22,000 more than 799cc RxL model; cumulative Kwid sales cross 1.3 lakh mark.

Renault has launched more affordable versions of the Kwid 1.0 and Kwid AMT shortly after announcing that the hatchback’s sales had crossed 1.3 lakh units following its launch back in 2015. The announcement of the sales milestone comes just months after the popular entry-level hatchback crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone in November last year.

Renault is now offering the Kwid 1.0 and 1.0 AMT on the mid-level RxL trim, with the two variants priced at Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 3.84 lakh respectively. In comparison, the 799cc engine-equipped Kwid RxL is priced at Rs 3.32 lakh making the 1.0-litre manual around Rs 22,000 more expensive. This takes the total number of Kwid 1.0-litre models to five – 1.0 RxL, 1.0 AMT RxL, 1.0 RxT, 1.0 RxT(O) and 1.0 AMT RxT(O).

While there is yet no news on equipment available, the model is expected to miss out on some equipment such as the driver airbag and touchscreen infotainment system available on the RxT models.

Available with the choice of a 799cc and a 1.0-litre engine, the Kwid has been a big success for Renault in India with the model on average selling close to 7,600 units on a monthly basis since its launch.

With the launch of the more affordable 1.0-litre manual and AMT variants, Renault is looking to further bolster the Kwid’s appeal amongst potential customers and better rival the Alto K10 which is available with a choice of trim levels and an AMT gearbox option.

