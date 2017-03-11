Renault Duster petrol automatic coming soon

The petrol automatic Duster will use the same 1.6-litre motor from the current model; to be mated to a CVT gearbox.

1
photo
Mar 11, 2017

Renault is set to expand its Duster line-up with the introduction of a new petrol automatic variant. However, unlike the diesel model which is offered with a six-speed AMT gearbox, the petrol model will use a CVT gearbox.

Under the hood, the petrol automatic Duster will carry on using the 104hp, 1.6-litre engine currently used in the petrol manual model. With the introduction of this variant, Renault looks to add more appeal to its slow-selling petrol Duster as buyers seem to prefer the diesel models.

While the Duster petrol manual is currently offered in the mid-level RxE and RxL trims, it is not known which trim level will get the new petrol powertrain.

The Duster petrol CVT will allow Renault to better rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Honda BR-V, both of which are offered with the option of a petrol automatic variant.
 

