Renault Captur (Kaptur) scores four stars in Latin NCAP tests

The Renault Kaptur is based on the Renault-Nissan M0 platform; India launch later this year.

The India-bound Renault Captur crossover received a four star rating for adult protection and three stars for child occupant protection at the recently conducted Latin NCAP crash tests.

The new Renault Captur registered a score of 30.27 (out of 34 possible) in protection of the adult occupant. Already in the protection of the occupant child, were 33.68 points, against 49 possible. The version tested gets standard four airbags, electronic stability control, Isofix system for securing child seats in the back seat and seat belts with pretensioners.

According to Latin NCAP, the Captur offered good protection to the head and neck of the driver and the passenger. The driver's chest received ‘marginal’ protection, while good protection was received for the passenger's chest. While knee protection of both occupants was adequate, the passenger's knees received good protection. The area of the feet was considered stable, with insignificant deformation, as well as the structure of the passenger compartment. Already in the lateral impact, the lateral airbag of head-thorax offered good protection to the head, the abdomen and the pelvis, providing adequate protection to the thorax.

For India, the right-hand-drive version of the Renault Captur is undergoing road testing and has been spotted multiple times. The car is built specifically for emerging markets as a more premium offering than the Duster. To achieve a balance between cost and appeal, Renault has used the Duster platform, but has designed and styled the Kaptur along the lines of Renault’s existing small crossover, the Captur, giving the new crossover a similar-sounding name as well.

Renault has lined up the Captur (Kaptur) for an India launch later this year, with the model likely to share some of the aspects featured on the Brazil-spec car. One of these could be the use of dual-tone interiors to make it feel more upmarket with Renault set to position the Kaptur above the Duster.

The India-spec Captur (Kaptur) is likely to use the tried and tested engine combinations from the Duster in place of its existing engines offered internationally. It will come with a slightly more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine, while transmission choices could include five- and six-speed manuals and a six-speed AMT Easy-R single-clutch automatic.

In terms of pricing, the Kaptur is likely to be positioned as a go-between the popular small SUV and the more premium soft-roader segments, with a direct rival being the Mahindra XUV500. Expect prices to be in the region of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched. Also, its sister brand, Nissan, is readying the Kicks crossover for an India launch as well. This model will share underpinnings with the India-spec Renault Captur and will come to India sometime next year.

