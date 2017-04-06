Refreshed 2017 Hyundai i20 prices revealed

Updated i20 gets new dual-tone colour on Asta trim and revised equipment list

Hyundai has introduced a mildly updated i20 hatchback in the Indian market. The refreshed i20 gets a new Marina Blue shade, along with two new dual-tone exterior colour options – Passion Red and Polar White – with both getting the black roof treatment. On the inside, the dual-tone i20 gets all-black interiors with contrasting orange inserts.

The dual-tone i20 is only available on the Asta trim with dealers saying the variant is priced from Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

As per an official brochure, the i20 also gets revised equipment levels with the 7.0-inch touchscreen AVN system now available from the Asta trim level with the addition of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity.

The Asta trim also misses out on some equipment now, with the trim no longer being offered with push button start, alloy wheels (dual-tone variant gets diamond-cut alloys), auto up-down function for the driver window and rear washer and wiper. The Asta though continues to get 16-inch wheels.

The Sportz trim now misses out on equipment such as a reverse camera, auto climate control and tilt and telescopic adjust for the steering.

New to the line-up is a Magna Executive trim positioned below the Magna trim. The Executive misses out on some kit such as steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity for the audio system, keyless entry and rear parcel tray. Additionally, the standard Magna variant is only available as an automatic.

The engine options are carried over unchanged and include the 1.2 Kappa dual VTVT petrol paired with a five-speed manual, a 1.4 dual VTVT petrol with four-speed automatic and 1.4 U2 CRDi diesel with six-speed manual gearbox.

Ever since its launch in August 2015, the i20 has been one of the top 10 best-sellers in India with over 3,00,000 units sold. Its stylish looks, refined performance, premium interiors and a long list of features have always kept buyers spellbound with the Korean carmaker’s premium hatchback.

Competition to the Hyundai i20 Elite includes the Maruti Baleno, the Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

The prices for the updated Hundai i20 are as follows:

Petrol

1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT 5-Speed Manual Era - Rs 536,624

1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT 5-Speed Manual Magna Executive - Rs 599,990

1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT 5-Speed Manual Sportz - Rs 647,209

1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT 5-Speed Manual Asta - Rs 700,623

1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT 5-Speed Manual Asta (dual tone) - Rs 725,624

1.2 Kappa Dual VTVT 5-Speed Manual Asta (O) - Rs 783,065

1.4L MPi Dual VTVT 4-Speed Automatic Magna - Rs 909,064

Diesel

1.4L U2 CRDi 6-Speed Manual Era - Rs 666,629

1.4L U2 CRDi 6-Speed Manual Magna - Rs 722,198

1.4L U2 CRDi 6-Speed Manual Sportz - Rs 769,197

1.4L U2 CRDi 6-Speed Manual Asta (dual tone) - Rs 851,465

1.4L U2 CRDi 6-Speed Manual Asta - Rs 826,464

1.4L U2 CRDi 6-Speed Manual Asta (O) - Rs 907,235

(All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi)

