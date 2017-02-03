Range Rover Velar coupé-SUV to debut at Geneva

The new five-seater is aimed to rival the Porsche Macan; will slot between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport in international markets.

Range Rover is all set to officially launch one of its most radical-looking cars at the upcoming Geneva motor show. The new Velar coupé-SUV has been designed to rival the likes of the Porsche Macan, BMW X6, and Mercedes GLE Coupé.

When launched, the Velar – which imaginatively revives the Velar name used on original secret Range Rover prototypes in the late 1960s – will slot between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport in international markets.

Initially dubbed ‘Evoque XL’, the new five-seater is understood to be most closely related under the skin to the Jaguar F-Pace, with which it shares JLR’s IQ platform. It will be powered by a range of north-south engines rather than the transverse units used in the Evoque. The F-Pace relationship suggests that the Velar will be a little longer (and probably roomier) than the Macan. Every version of the new model will be four-wheel drive.

The Velar’s generous ground clearance and short front and rear overhangs suggest that it will be a capable off-road performer. But like the F-Pace, it won’t have the separate low-range gear set featured on more expensive and specialised Land Rovers and Range Rovers.

One major point of difference between the Velar and its German rivals is likely to be the interior. Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern’s team has a track record of designing increasingly high-quality cabins, while simplifying the control and switch layouts, whereas Porsche has a more comprehensive, aircraft-like approach.

The car will be powered by JLR’s extensive array of four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines, both diesel and petrol. JLR will launch the Velar in international markets with the Ford-sourced V6s currently used throughout its range, but will replace them during the model’s life with own Ingenium in-line six-cylinder petrol and diesel units. These 3.0-litre engines are modular versions of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium units with two extra cylinders.

Although it is possible that the Velar could use the electric powertrain JLR is developing for its upcoming Jaguar I-Pace SUV, it is more likely to feature a hybrid version.

A range-topping high-performance variant could offer outstanding pace, particularly if Land Rover chooses to install its most powerful 550hp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine in the Velar. The same V8 engine is also earmarked for a planned F-Pace SVR.

The aluminium-bodied Velar could weigh as little as 1,800kg. If that target is achieved, it would give the SUV- coupé a significant advantage over the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupé.

The new Velar reinforces the ‘Luxury’ pillar of Land Rover’s three-pronged vehicle strategy, along with the other models wearing Range Rover badges. It stands alongside a ‘Leisure’ pillar that includes the Discovery and Discovery Sport and a ‘Dual-purpose’ pillar that will remain dormant until the much-anticipated new Land Rover Defender launches internationally in 2019.

