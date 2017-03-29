Pulsar Festival of Speed headed to Aamby Valley

Season 2 of Bajaj’s celebration of motorcycling is all set to hit Aamby Valley on April 2; grand finale to take place on April 9.

The Pulsar Festival of Speed (FoS) is a really interesting initiative by Bajaj. Started last year, this festival has allowed Bajaj Pulsar owners to compete in locally held races from which the top finishers have had the opportunity to race at a proper circuit. Season 2 of the Pulsar FoS kicked off this February at Gurgaon and went through the cities of Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Now however, Pulsar riders from the cities of Mumbai and Pune are getting the chance to participate as the penultimate event is set to take place in Aamby Valley on April 2.

The Aamby Valley event will feature exclusive race categories for the Pulsar RS200, the Pulsar NS/AS200 and the Pulsar 220. Six of the top finishers from each city (six from Mumbai and six from Pune) will join the 36 total top racers in a grand finale race which is set to take place at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on April 9, 2017. These 36 will include 12 racers from each of the motorcycle classes. The winners of the races at Coimbatore will be crowned national champions of the Pulsar Festival of Speed 2017, with a total prize money of Rs 2.7 lakh being awarded to them.

The event will also play host to some dirt and drag racing. But racing isn’t the only thing that patrons to the Pulsar FoS can expect at Aamby Valley. The event is said to be chock-full with activities such as stunt shows, racing and stunt clinics, DIY sessions, and bicycle motocross. To complete the proper festival experience, Bajaj has also organised one of India’s most well-known bands, Indian Ocean, to perform live at the event.

