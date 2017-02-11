Production of Skoda Octavia facelift commences

The updated Octavia will get new front and rear sections and more connectivity options; expected to launch in India later this year.

Skoda has begun production of the comprehensively facelifted Octavia at the main plant in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic.

“With the start of production of the new Octavia, we are looking at the next chapter in the success story of our bestseller. Our entire Skoda team, from technical development, purchasing, production and logistics to quality assurance, has again done a great job. The production launch of this model, which is very important for the brand, has been carried out reliably, qualitatively and in a timely manner,” said Skoda Board Member for Production, Michael Oeljeklaus.

The Octavia will sport newly designed front and rear sections, as well as numerous attractive features. These include, among other things, headlights with full LED technology and other innovative solutions for safety and comfort. In addition, it will be equipped with new connectivity options: Skoda Connect mobile online services used for information, navigation and remote access to the car. The facelift will also set standards in its segment in terms of space, functionality, safety and comfort technology, design and value for money.

Skoda's bestselling model

The Octavia is the Czech carmaker’s bestselling model. In the 21 years since its launch in 1996, over five million customers worldwide have bought one of the numerous model versions from the Octavia family. The first generation, which ran from 1996 to the end of November 2010, found over 1.4 million buyers. The second-gen Octavia, produced between 2004 and 2013, saw sales of 2.5 million units. The third-generation model has been manufactured since November 2012.

At the end of March 2016, the one-millionth vehicle of this model generation left the production halls in Mladá Boleslav. In total, almost 1.4 million vehicles of the third generation had been produced by the end of last year.

In addition to production at Skoda's headquarters in the Czech Republic, the Octavia is also manufactured in China, India, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. In addition, Algeria will be another production location for the upgraded Octavia.

The Octavia facelift is expected to head to India in the second half of 2017.

