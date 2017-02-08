Porsche Cayenne S Platinum edition launched at Rs 1.27 crore

Previously only available on the standard Cayenne, the Platinum edition package is now available on the more powerful S models.

Porsche has expanded its Cayenne Platinum edition range with the introduction of the Cayenne S Platinum edition. Available in petrol and diesel guise, the petrol Cayenne S Platinum edition is priced at Rs 1.27 crore while the diesel is priced at Rs 1.31 crore (all prices ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

Setting the Platinum edition apart from the standard Cayenne S are new black trim bits on the exterior along with body-coloured wheel arch extensions. The model also sits on 21-inch wheels as standard, against the regular Cayenne S’ 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the SUV gets the leather and Alcantara sports seats from the Cayenne GTS with eight-way adjustability, door sill guards with 'Platinum Edition' badging and the Porsche logo embossed into the headrests.

Standard equipment on the Cayenne S Platinum edition includes bi-xenon headlamps with Porsche Dynamic Light System, front and rear parking sensors, Porsche's PCM touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a Bose audio system and heated front seats.

The petrol Cayenne S Platinum edition is powered by the same 420hp 3.6-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine as the standard S model. The diesel follows suit and is powered by the 385hp twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine. Porsche’s seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox is offered as standard.

