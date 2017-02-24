Porsche 911 R delivered to Indian customer

The 911 R delivered to a collector in Bengaluru is one of 991 units produced internationally; company claims 0-100kph in 3.8sec.

Porsche has delivered its only India-bound 911 R of the 991 units produced internationally to a collector in Bengaluru.

Revealed at the Geneva motor show last year, the 911 R is developed by Porsche Motorsports as a tribute model to the original road-homologated race car from 1967 with the focus purely on driving pleasure rather than headline lap times.

Powered by the 4.0-litre flat-six engine from the 911 GT3 RS, the 911 R develops 500hp and 460Nm of torque with drive sent to the rear wheels. The car also marks the return of a manual gearbox to the more sporting end of the 911 line-up in the form of a specially developed, short-throw six-speed unit that uses a bespoke set of ratios. It also features a double-declutch function that’s activated by the press of a button. Porsche also claims a 0-100kph time of 3.8sec for the 911 R and a top speed of 323kph.

The 911 R is underpinned by a reworked version of the chassis used in the GT3, complete with rear-wheel steering and carbon-ceramic brakes. The car largely shares its body with the GT3 and even has the GT3’s plastic bumpers and sills. It also features a bonnet and front wings made from carbon fibre, as well as a magnesium roof and plastic side windows and rear screen to save weight.

Inside, the 911 R features carbon racing bucket seats with fabric centre panels as a homage to the first 911 from the 1960s, along with getting a model specific steering and gear lever.

Porsche did not reveal any price for the limited-run model.

