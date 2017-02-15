Porsche 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman launched in India

The facelifted Boxster and Cayman are priced at Rs 85.53 lakh and Rs 81.63 lakh respectively; get new turbocharged flat-four engines.

Porsche today launched the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman in India at a price of Rs 85.53 lakh and Rs 81.63 lakh respectively (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The ‘718’ prefix, which harks back to the 718 race car from 1957, was first received by the Boxster when introduced globally last year, followed by the Cayman as a part of their mid-cycle facelift.

Apart from the 718 moniker, both the sportscars have received new, smaller capacity, four-cylinder turbo engines, which replace the naturally-aspirated flat-six units as the Stuttgart-based manufacturer pushes towards a turbocharged engine line-up.

The new engine unit, shared by both the vehicles, has a displacement of 2.0-litres and makes 300hp in the entry-level model, up around 25hp(Cayman) and 35hp(Boxster) than that generated from its predecessor’s 2.7-litre six-cylinder unit. Unfortunately, it is only the entry-level variant of both the sportscars that will be sold in the country, at least initially, as against the more powerful Boxster S and Cayman S variants of its predecessor available previously. The Boxster S and Cayman S receive a larger 2.5-litre turbo flat-four motor making 350hp.

Both cars come with a seven-speed automatic PDK gearbox and Porsche claims that the new engines have allowed the cars to sprint from 0-100kph in 5.1sec and reach a top speed of 275kph.

Styling changes in both the vehicles are similar and include a new front bumper, revised side intakes to provide the engine with better cooling and a new rear bumper and tail-lamps. The exhaust is also new, with the standard model featuring a centrally-located trapezoidal exhaust.

The sportscars also receive a revised steering system, which Porsche claims is more direct than the outgoing vehicles. Inside, there is a revised dashboard and the latest infotainment system.

Both the sports cars see a significant decline in prices since Porsche has been able to take advantage of the tax breaks on vehicles powered by sub-3.0-litre engines costing below US$ 40,000 CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight). Porsche was able to aggressively price the recently launched 2.0-litre petrol variant of the Macan SUV as well due to its smaller engine and lower import price.

