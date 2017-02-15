Porsche 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman launched in India

The facelifted Boxster and Cayman are priced at Rs 85.53 lakh and Rs 81.63 lakh respectively; get new turbocharged flat-four engines.

2
photos
Porsche 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman launched in India
By Nishant Parekh on Feb 15, 2017

Porsche today launched the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman in India at a price of Rs 85.53 lakh and Rs 81.63 lakh respectively (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The ‘718’ prefix, which harks back to the 718 race car from 1957, was first received by the Boxster when introduced globally last year, followed by the Cayman as a part of their mid-cycle facelift. 

Apart from the 718 moniker, both the sportscars have received new, smaller capacity, four-cylinder turbo engines, which replace the naturally-aspirated flat-six units as the Stuttgart-based manufacturer pushes towards a turbocharged engine line-up.

The new engine unit, shared by both the vehicles, has a displacement of 2.0-litres and makes 300hp in the entry-level model, up around 25hp(Cayman) and 35hp(Boxster) than that generated from its predecessor’s 2.7-litre six-cylinder unit. Unfortunately, it is only the entry-level variant of both the sportscars that will be sold in the country, at least initially, as against the more powerful Boxster S and Cayman S variants of its predecessor available previously. The Boxster S and Cayman S receive a larger 2.5-litre turbo flat-four motor making 350hp.

Both cars come with a seven-speed automatic PDK gearbox and Porsche claims that the new engines have allowed the cars to sprint from 0-100kph in 5.1sec and reach a top speed of 275kph.

Styling changes in both the vehicles are similar and include a new front bumper, revised side intakes to provide the engine with better cooling and a new rear bumper and tail-lamps. The exhaust is also new, with the standard model featuring a centrally-located trapezoidal exhaust. 

The sportscars also receive a revised steering system, which Porsche claims is more direct than the outgoing vehicles. Inside, there is a revised dashboard and the latest infotainment system.

Both the sports cars see a significant decline in prices since Porsche has been able to take advantage of the tax breaks on vehicles powered by sub-3.0-litre engines costing below US$ 40,000 CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight). Porsche was able to aggressively price the recently launched 2.0-litre petrol variant of the Macan SUV as well due to its smaller engine and lower import price.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  porsche 718 boxster, porsche 718 cayman
The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
Porsche 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman launched in India
The facelifted Boxster and Cayman are priced at Rs 85.53 lakh and Rs 81.63...
6 minutes ago   2 pictures
All-new Volvo XC40 to take on the Mercedes GLA
The base development work of the new compact SUV has already been completed;...
4 hours ago   1 picture
India bound Renault Kaptur: 5 things to know
The Kaptur is based on the Duster platform; will get a more powerful...
5 hours ago   1 picture
General Motors to sell Vauxhall and Opel brands to PSA
The talks between the two companies are said to be at an advanced stage. GM,...
19 hours ago   1 picture
Skoda Octavia Onyx edition ready for launch
Special-edition Octavia to cost almost Rs 22,000 more than the standard...
19 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Honda Renault
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 210 | Autocar India: February 2017

The Honda Civic is coming back, and we’ve driven it this month! This and lots more in the Feb 2017 issue of Autocar India.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
When seated at the rear do you buckle up?
or View results
Always
  21%
 
Sometimes
  25%
 
Never
  54%
TOTAL VOTES: 1834

Vote now
View previous Polls »