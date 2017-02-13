Pininfarina H600 sedan concept to debut at Geneva

The Italian design house has revealed that the concept will use “new energy propulsion".

Italian design house Pininfarina has teased its H600 luxury sedan concept ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Geneva motor show with the Hybrid Kinetic Group.

Little has been revealed about the concept, but a short press release said that it will have the “perfect combination of pure design and eco-friendly technology” with “new energy propulsion”, hinting at a potentially all-electric powertrain.

A picture was released in the preview, showing the sleek rear of the luxury saloon wearing the Hybrid Kinetic Group's badge. Among the Hong Kong-based electric vehicle company's portfolio is an electric bus and a car that can be fuelled on bio-alcohol, propane and natural gas.

Pininfarina, which was acquired by Mahindra in 2015, will also be showcasing a sportscar concept at Geneva, developed with two-time Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion, Emerson Fittipaldi.

