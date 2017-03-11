Pininfarina H600 hybrid concept revealed

Co-developed with a Hong Kong-based EV firm, the H600 concept is powered by an 800hp-plus hybrid powertrain.

The Pininfarina H600, a hybrid sedan concept, has been revealed at the Geneva motor show as part of a new technical collaboration with a Hong Kong-based electric vehicle firm called Hybrid Kinetic Group.

The concept is powered by an 800hp-plus hybrid powertrain, with electric motors used to power the wheels and a turbine engine acting as a range extender – a similar setup as seen on the Jaguar C-X75 concept.

The H600's large front grille allows the required amount of air through to the turbine and, Pininfarina says, “defines the aesthetic identity of the brand”.

The brief from Hybrid Kinetic Group was to create a family of cars that use the innovative turbine hybrid technology as well as offer luxurious and exclusive styling. The concept can sprint to 100kph in 2.9sec and has a projected range of over 1,000km.

The H600's interior features both leather and wood trim, with a flat-bottomed steering wheel and a dashboard that features a central infotainment touchscreen and a digital instrument display. The rear passengers also get their own screens.

Pininfarina describes the interior as having the “layout of a lounge,” and claims that there is much more rear-seat space than is normally found in the saloon segment.

The collaboration with the Hybrid Kinetic Group electric vehicle company is worth over £55 million.

Talking about the partnership, Pininfarina CEO Silvio Pietro Angori said, “Hybrid Kinetic has chosen to cooperate with the Pininfarina Group, thanks to the set of skills and technologies in the field of sustainable mobility that we have developed over several years.”

Pininfarina and Hybrid Kinetic Group’s partnership will last for 46 months.

Pininfarina, which was acquired by Indian automotive giant Mahindra last year, has also showcased its new EF7 track car in Geneva, which was developed with Brazilian Formula 1 champion and Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi.

Take a look at the other cars present at the Geneva motor show 2017 in our image gallery.

