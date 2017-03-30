Petronas launches Sprinta motorcycle lubricant in India

Equipped with UltraFlex technology, the lubricant aims to reduce the rattle and improve performance in motorcycles

Petronas launches Sprinta motorcycle lubricant in India
Mar 30, 2017

Petronas Lubricants International today launched its flagship range of Petronas Sprinta motorcycle lubricant with UltraFlex technology in India. The lubricant aims to reduce the rattling noise, resist engine stress and improve performance in motorcycles, according to the company.  

Petronas further claims that the lubricant's tests conducted to global industry standards show that the engine will endure the effects of load, speed and engine stress without breaking down, while allowing the bike to respond better. The new range of lubricants is claimed to also offer exceptional deposit control, thus maintaining motorcycle power and ride quality.

The company sees a huge potential for growth within the automotive lubricant segment in India. As of today it has around 1.2 percent market share in the segment equally spread among motorcycles, commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. It believes that the India operations could provide a significant impetus to making headway into the world’s top five lubricants players.

"I believe India will provide the platform for global growth. We are among the top 10 right now and our ambition is to grow to be among the top five. To achieve that we have to invest in the right places. We are investing in higher growth markets such as China, South America and India," said Giuseppe D’Arrigo, managing director and group chief executive officer, Petronas Lubricants International.

The company's $50 million lubricant blending plant in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Patalganga, is expected to commence operations by the first quarter of 2018, according to D’Arrigo. The plant has an estimated production output of 110 million litres of lubricants. Moreover, once the operations start, it plans to add a satellite research and technology centre to the plant that focuses on motorcycle lubricants.

