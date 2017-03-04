One-off Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon has 1360hp

The hypercar gets 24-carat gold leaf accents, stripes and badging contrasted by an exposed carbonfibre body.

Swedish supercar maker Koenigsegg has revealed the one-off Agera RS Gryphon produced for an unnamed customer. The model will be on display at the Geneva motor show.

Based on the Agera RS, the hypercar comes with its optional one-megawatt engine – a 1,360hp twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8. It retains the regular car’s 1,395kg dry weight as well.

What sets the Gryphon apart from its siblings is 24-carat gold leaf accents, stripes and badging, which are contrasted by an exposed carbonfibre body. It also gets a cabin with black alcantara, polished carbonfibre and black anodised aluminium, with gold piping for the seats and Gryphon badging.

The unnamed buyer has been given a matching carbonfibre race helmet with gold leaf decoration, applied by hand at Koenigsegg’s Ängelholm factory.

The one-off Agera RS Gryphon comes with a removable hardtop that can be stowed under the bonnet of the car, carbon ceramic brakes and a front/rear hydraulic lifting system.

Koenigsegg ended production of its regular Agera RS range last year, so the Gryphon could be the last model to be revealed. The Agera RS is the brand’s fastest selling model, with all 25 regular examples having found buyers in less than a year.

