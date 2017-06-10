Oliver Heilmer to join Mini as lead designer

Holger Hampf will take over the vacant role at BMW’s Designworks division.

Oliver Heilmer

Jun 10, 2017

Designworks boss Oliver Heilmer will take up the role of Mini’s head of design from September 1, 2017. The 42-year-old German will move from his lead role at BMW's creative design division after a year at the helm. Prior to this, he was the boss of BMW’s interior design team in Munich.

Heilmer arrives at Mini at a turning point in the brand’s future, as it looks to grow its electrified range and implement more futuristic designs, as previewed by its Vision Next 100 concept of 2016.

Mini recently launched its first plug-in hybrid model – the Countryman S E Cooper All4 – in international markets, and is looking to sell its first electric model in 2019. This will extend the brand's range up to five cars.

Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, said: “I am confident that the Mini design team under Oliver Heilmer will implement this vision of the brand in future vehicle models and win over Mini customers. With his design expertise and experience, Heilmer combines continuity with the freshness and vision that Mini stands for.”

Filling Heilmer’s role at Designworks will be leading digital designer Holger Hampf. He will take over the division from September 1, 2017, as well.

Oliver Heilmer
