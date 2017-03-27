OK Play launches range of electric two-wheelers

Six models on offer; claimed range of 80km on single charge; can be charged through standard residential plug point.

Share Tweet 76 views

When you think OK Play, bikes aren't the first thing that comes to mind, unless of course you count push bicycles and tricycles for toddlers. The Gurgaon-based company has been making a huge variety of plastic toys for kids of varying ages for the last couple of decades. Now, however, the children’s toy maker has made its foray into the world of electric two-wheelers by launching a total of six different models.

The models launched are E Letriko, E Bravo, M-Ezee, Funk E, Self E and E Trend. No further details have been revealed about these electric bikes apart from OK Play’s claim of an 80-km range for the bikes on a single charge when ridden at an average speed of 40kph. No claims have been made about the top speeds of these bikes. The batteries in the bikes have been designed to be easily charged at home on a standard residential plug point. The company also says that they've used their expertise in working with plastics in order to make high quality bodies for these bikes which are also supposed to be light weight. The company also claims that the plastic bodies of these electric bikes are designed to be extremely rugged and are available in a multitude of colours.

Speaking at the launch, Rajan Handa, OK Play India's MD quoted, "With government efforts like FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) and NEMMP (National Electric Mobility Mission Plan), the electric vehicle market, including two-wheelers, has been growing rapidly. With the government’s aim to make India an E-mobility nation by 2030, the launch of our electric two-wheelers will be our humble contribution in providing pollution free vehicle transport solutions."

These e-bikes will be manufactured at the company's plants located at Sohna, Kurukshetra, Surat, Ahmednagar, Ranipet, Kolkata, Guwahati and in Cuttack. OK Play says that these plants have a capacity of churning out approximately 96,000 two-wheelers a year. The company is expecting about 30 percent of the Indian two-wheeler market to have gone electric over the next few years and hopes to acquire a 10 percent stake in this segment.

Share Tweet 76 views



What's in this issue? Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus