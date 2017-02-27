Next-gen Volvo XC60 teased ahead of reveal

Preview images suggest the SUV will share a number of design similarities with the XC90.

Next-gen Volvo XC60 teased ahead of reveal
Feb 27, 2017
Volvo has released three images previewing the 2017 XC60, which is due to make its official debut at the Geneva motor show.  
 
The mid-sized SUV’s nose and headlights can be seen in one picture, suggesting that it’ll inherit the look of its larger sibling, the XC90, with recognisable ‘Thor’s hammer’ day running lights and a large, rectangular grille. There is also a close-up picture of the headlights.
 
A third image of the car under covers shows that the model will get an angled rear tailgate with vertical lights along the C-pillars, much like the XC90. This design similarity suggests that the car’s cabin will share many features as well. These will likely include a central infotainment system, flanked by large air vents, and a digital dash display behind the steering wheel, rather than traditional dials.
 
Under the bonnet of the most powerful XC60s will be 2.0-litre diesel and petrol engines. The 2.4-litre D5 engine from the current XC60 will likely be discontinued as Volvo moves to downsize its powerplant range.
 
The brand’s T5 three-cylinder hybrid system, although not yet confirmed, is also likely to feature in the new XC60. It will be shared with the XC40, which sits below the XC60 in Volvo’s growing international SUV range.
 
