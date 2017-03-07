Next-gen Volvo XC60 SUV leaked

The new XC60 will rival the likes of the Mercedes GLC, the BMW X3 and the Audi Q5.

Next-gen Volvo XC60 SUV leaked
Mar 7, 2017

The 2017 Volvo XC60 has been leaked in a single image posted on a Dutch blog one day before it is revealed at the Geneva motor show.

While unconfirmed by Volvo, the pictured car's similarities with spotted development cars and preview pictures suggest it is genuine.

The new Volvo SUV inherits the look of its larger sibling, the XC90, with recognisable ‘Thor's Hammer’ day running lights that will be separated by a large, rectangular grille. The car gets an angled rear tailgate with vertical lights along the C-pillars, much like the XC90, suggesting the cabin will also share many features as well. These will likely include a central infotainment system flanked by large air vents, and a digital dash display behind the steering wheel, rather than traditional dials.

Under the bonnet of the most powerful XC60s will be 2.0-litre diesel and petrol engines. The 2.4-litre D5 engine from the current XC60 will likely be discontinued as Volvo moves to downsize its powerplant range.

The brand’s T5 three-cylinder hybrid system, although not yet confirmed, is also likely to feature in the new XC60. It will be shared with the XC40, which sits below the XC60 in Volvo’s growing SUV range.

The new XC60 will rival the likes of the Mercedes GLC, the BMW X3 and the Audi Q5. 

See more about:  volvo, xc60
