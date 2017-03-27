Next-gen SsangYong Rexton revealed

To be launched in India as a Mahindra; will sit above XUV500 as the new flagship.

2
photos
Next-gen SsangYong Rexton revealed
Mar 27, 2017

Teased a week ago, SsangYong has now revealed the next-gen Rexton SUV internationally, ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Seoul motor show 2017.

In terms of styling, the all-new SUV shares much of the design of the LIV-2 concept, with notable changes to the front coming in the form of a revised bumper, headlamps and black body cladding in place of the concept’s body-coloured cladding. Another change on the car is the brand’s logo which is now more angular in comparison to logos on other SsangYongs. There is so far no indication if this is a new logo for the entire company line-up.

The interior too shares much of the design with the concept, except for the all-white cabin which is being replaced by a dual-tone one with black and brown finish. The dashboard features the use of multiple elements, including a wood-finish strip on the passenger side and a diamond pattern leather strip running the length of the unit.

Engine details are yet to be revealed, though it could use similar powertrains to those under the hood of the LIV-2 concept, which are a 225hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 181hp, 2.2-litre diesel.

The next-gen Rexton is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year, badged as a Mahindra. The India-spec SUV will get a few design tweaks, with Mahindra’s design team developing an all-new grille with distinctive vertical elements in keeping with the Mahindra family look. The SUV will also receive the Mahindra nomenclature and sit above the XUV500 as the company’s new range-topping SUV. It will rival the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

For India, the new Rexton is likely to be powered by a 184hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that churns out a healthy 420Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic. There will be a 225hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine on offer too, which is likely to join at a later stage.

According to company sources, the SUV could undercut the Fortuner by a massive Rs 4-5 lakh.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  ssangyong rexton, mahindra y400
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
2017 Honda Dio launched at Rs 49,132
The Honda Dio is BS-IV compliant; gets light redesign, new graphics and some...
38 minutes ago   1 picture
Next-gen SsangYong Rexton revealed
To be launched in India as a Mahindra; will sit above XUV500 as the new...
58 minutes ago   2 pictures
MotoGP: Maverick Vinales battles to win on his Yamaha debut
Vinales started from pole position and dropped to fifth early, but stormed...
2 hours ago   1 picture
Australian GP: Vettel jumps Hamilton for first 2017 win
The German jumped poleman Hamilton in the pitstops then comfortably led home...
2 hours ago   1 picture
2017 Shanghai motor show preview
The list of cars expected to be showcased at China’s biggest...
5 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  17%
TOTAL VOTES: 2362

Vote now
View previous Polls »