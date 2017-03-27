Next-gen SsangYong Rexton revealed

To be launched in India as a Mahindra; will sit above XUV500 as the new flagship.

Teased a week ago, SsangYong has now revealed the next-gen Rexton SUV internationally, ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Seoul motor show 2017.

In terms of styling, the all-new SUV shares much of the design of the LIV-2 concept, with notable changes to the front coming in the form of a revised bumper, headlamps and black body cladding in place of the concept’s body-coloured cladding. Another change on the car is the brand’s logo which is now more angular in comparison to logos on other SsangYongs. There is so far no indication if this is a new logo for the entire company line-up.

The interior too shares much of the design with the concept, except for the all-white cabin which is being replaced by a dual-tone one with black and brown finish. The dashboard features the use of multiple elements, including a wood-finish strip on the passenger side and a diamond pattern leather strip running the length of the unit.

Engine details are yet to be revealed, though it could use similar powertrains to those under the hood of the LIV-2 concept, which are a 225hp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 181hp, 2.2-litre diesel.

The next-gen Rexton is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year, badged as a Mahindra. The India-spec SUV will get a few design tweaks, with Mahindra’s design team developing an all-new grille with distinctive vertical elements in keeping with the Mahindra family look. The SUV will also receive the Mahindra nomenclature and sit above the XUV500 as the company’s new range-topping SUV. It will rival the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

For India, the new Rexton is likely to be powered by a 184hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that churns out a healthy 420Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic. There will be a 225hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine on offer too, which is likely to join at a later stage.

According to company sources, the SUV could undercut the Fortuner by a massive Rs 4-5 lakh.

