Next-gen Skoda Yeti spied

All-new Skoda Yeti seen in near-production guise ahead of 2018 unveil; wheelbase longer than previous model.

Share Tweet 40 views

The second-generation Skoda Yeti has been spotted testing in a near-production guise somewhere in Czechoslovakia. As seen from the spy shots, the new Yeti’s design differs hugely from the outgoing car. It now looks more like a conventional SUV rather than a tall-boyish crossover. The new Yeti is likely to be longer, larger and more spacious on the inside as well. These spy shots confirm the crossover’s added length which could easily be in the range of 4.4 metres. As reported earlier, the new Yeti will come with a 2,600mm wheelbase, up from 2578mm of the previous model.



The second-gen Yeti is closely linked to the recently unveiled Seat Ateca SUV which is sold internationally. The new Yeti will share body panels like doors and roof with the Ateca, however, the rear quarter glass’ shape differs from that of the Seat Ateca. The Yeti also gets unique front and rear fascia which is in line with the larger Kodiaq SUV’s styling.

There are no details on the engine as of now but it is safe to expect the new Skoda Yeti to feature similar engines as seen under the hoods of the current-gen Volkswagen Tiguan and the Seat Ateca SUVs.

Spy pic source

Share Tweet 40 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus