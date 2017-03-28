Next-gen Mercedes-AMG CLS likely to drop V8 engine

The next-gen model will share it's underpinnings with the new E-class; line-up likely to be crowned by a straight-six AMG model.

Current Mercedes CLS.

The new Mercedes CLS was previously reported to be named as the CLE, sticking with the carmaker's latest naming structure with the E signifying the car's mechanical and structural links to the E-class. However, new information suggests it will retain the CLS moniker to signify its longer length.

The four-door CLS will share its engines with the E-class, with a selection of turbocharged four-cylinder engines forming the bulk of the line-up. Six-cylinder petrol and diesels will come in more powerful models.

Top of the range will likely be an AMG version running with a new turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six, shared with the future E50 Coupé and expected to produce 456hp. If this is the case, it means there will be no replacement for the V8-engined AMG CLS 63.

This will leave space for the arrival of an AMG GT four-door, which is an entirely different model that is inspired by the GT Concept of the 2017 Geneva motor show. The GT four-door will use a twin-turbocharged V8 engine borrowed from either the AMG GT or the E 63.

A 2018 CLS development car was recently spotted testing on international roads. Both the CLS and the AMG GT four-door get the same number of doors, but the CLS will have a less aggressive exterior and more defined boot lid. Body proportions appear to be near identical to those of the current car, meaning the CLS will also be smaller than the GT four-door. The changes will be evolutionary, both outside and in, with the new E-class offering the best insight into how the CLS’s details will look.

Some of the semi-autonomous driving technology of the E-class will be carried over to the CLS as well, possibly including Speed Limit Pilot, which automatically adjusts the speed of the vehicle in relation to posted speed limits, and Active Lane Change Assist, which is able to autonomously perform a lane change.

Mercedes has refrained from confirming the CLS's international launch date, although the life cycle of the current model suggests it will go on sale next year. The carmaker will likely drop the CLS Shooting from the next-generation model’s line-up due to low demand.

