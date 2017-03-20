Next-gen Audi A6, A7 and A8 front fascia leaked

All three next-gen models to feature Audi’s latest design language; will be underpinned by the VW Group’s MLB Evo platform.

Next-gen Audi A6, A7 and A8 front fascia leaked
Mar 20, 2017

Audi has been hard at work with the development of the all-new A6, A7 and A8 sedans with international debuts for the models expected in the near future. Now images detailing the front styling of the three Audis have been leaked online.

All three cars get a family look up front, following Audi’s design language that was previewed by the Prologue concept. The A7 is the sharpest-looking of the trio with a sloping hood and multiple crease lines, prominent single-frame grille and sleek, angular headlamps. The new car’s looks seem to closely follow the Prologue concept. The new A6 and A8, on the other hand, feature a more toned down styling, though here too, both models feature a prominent single-frame grille and angular headlamps.

The all-new A6 is expected to make its international debut sometime later this year, with the A7 and A8 following around the same time. All three models will be underpinned by the VW Group’s MLB Evo platform and will feature the latest tech from the automaker.

The A8 is expected to feature a new digital cockpit technology with much of the car's functions being handled via touch-operated display on the dashboard. The car will also feature full autonomous technology which will reportedly allow itself to drive at speeds up to 60kph without driver input. A smartphone-based parking function will enable the driver to park the car from outside. The same tech is expected to filter down to the A6 and A7 as well.

The new Audis will feature a line-up of four-, six- and eight-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, along with electrified powertrains as well. The A8 is also likely to retain the option of a range-topping W12 petrol motor.

