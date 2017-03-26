Next-gen Aston Martin Vantage to use AMG V8 engines

A V12 version of the next-gen Vantage is also due, using the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 of the V12 DB11.

1
photo
Next-gen Aston Martin Vantage to use AMG V8 engines

Current Aston Martin Vantage GTS.

Mar 26, 2017

Aston Martin has been spotted using a modified DB11 mule to test its new Vantage ahead of its scheduled international launch next year. The mule is using the Vantage’s next-generation bonded aluminium architecture, first seen on DB11, as well as the future Vantage's suspension.

The new Vantage will be powered by Mercedes AMG’s 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine to produce around 406hp in the entry-level car and 456hp in the Vantage S. The unit is supplied as part of a technical collaboration between the two brands. This will also result in a V8 version of the DB11 using the eight-cylinder unit, but it'll produce closer to 532hp.

A V12 version of the next-generation Vantage is also due, using the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine of the V12 DB11.

The V8 Vantage will likely be offered as standard with a manual gearbox, with a dual-clutch automatic option also available. The car is still some way off from being officially revealed, but insiders think it could make its debut late this year.

The new Vantage is part of a new model blitz from Aston Martin, in which all of its key cars, including the Vanquish and Rapide, will be refreshed with new models and joined by an all-new DBX SUV and Lagonda. There will also be a convertible version of the DB11, called the Volante.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar UK. All rights reserved.
See more about:  aston martin vantage, nextgen aston martin vantage
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Current Aston Martin Vantage GTS.
Trending Now
Latest News
Next-gen Aston Martin Vantage to use AMG V8 engines
A V12 version of the next-gen Vantage is also due, using the same 5.2-litre...
1 hour ago   1 picture
McLaren previews F1-inspired hyper-GT
The three-seat model will bring hybrid tech back to a McLaren road car for...
4 hours ago   1 picture
Mercedes-AMG E43 4Matic to launch in India in 2018
Sporty AMG E43 is powered by a 401hp, 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine....
20 hours ago   1 picture
Hamilton beats Vettel to Australian GP pole
Bottas and Raikkonen make up row two of the grid.
21 hours ago   1 picture
2017 VW Touareg spied undisguised
New spy picture of the five-seat Touareg reveals the car's full front-end...
23 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  18%
TOTAL VOTES: 2301

Vote now
View previous Polls »