Next-gen Aston Martin Vantage to use AMG V8 engines

A V12 version of the next-gen Vantage is also due, using the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 of the V12 DB11.

Aston Martin has been spotted using a modified DB11 mule to test its new Vantage ahead of its scheduled international launch next year. The mule is using the Vantage’s next-generation bonded aluminium architecture, first seen on DB11, as well as the future Vantage's suspension.

The new Vantage will be powered by Mercedes AMG’s 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine to produce around 406hp in the entry-level car and 456hp in the Vantage S. The unit is supplied as part of a technical collaboration between the two brands. This will also result in a V8 version of the DB11 using the eight-cylinder unit, but it'll produce closer to 532hp.

A V12 version of the next-generation Vantage is also due, using the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine of the V12 DB11.

The V8 Vantage will likely be offered as standard with a manual gearbox, with a dual-clutch automatic option also available. The car is still some way off from being officially revealed, but insiders think it could make its debut late this year.

The new Vantage is part of a new model blitz from Aston Martin, in which all of its key cars, including the Vanquish and Rapide, will be refreshed with new models and joined by an all-new DBX SUV and Lagonda. There will also be a convertible version of the DB11, called the Volante.

