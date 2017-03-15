New Tata Prima race truck with 1040hp revealed

The new T1 Prima race truck is the most powerful made-in-India truck; set to compete in the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship this Sunday.

With the fourth season of the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship set to be held on Sunday, March 19, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida, Tata Motors has revealed the latest iteration of the Prima race truck. The machine for the new season is the most powerful made-in-India truck with 1,040hp on tap.

With over double the power in comparison to the T1 race trucks competing in season 3, the new 1040hp race truck is similar to race trucks that compete under the broad umbrella of the FIA in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The powerful engine has been developed in collaboration with diesel engine major, Cummins Inc., of the US. The 12-litre ISGe Cummins engine, mounted in the centre of the chassis for equal weight distribution, with enhanced fuel delivery and air flow, develops maximum power of 1,040hp at 2,600rpm and torque of 3,500Nm at 1,600-2,200rpm.

The new T1 Prima accelerates from 0-160kph within 10 seconds, the power being managed by an all-new ZF 16-speed gearbox. With high-performance rotating parts made of special materials, Tata Motors says the engine is meant to withstand high temperature and pressure that a race truck is subjected to on a race track.

Season 4 will also see accomplished racers from FIA’s European Truck Racing Championship (ETRC) competing in the championship for the very first time.

Six racers from the rest of Europe will represent the ETRC and will compete in the Pro Class category alongside six British drivers from the British Truck Racing Association (BTRA), who have raced in T1 since its introduction in 2014. Among these are Spanish Antonio Albacete, three-time ETRC Champion (2005, 2006 and 2010); Hungarian Nobert Kiss, two-time ETRC Champion (2014 and 2015); and T1’s first woman driver Stephanie Halm.

In Season 4, Tata Motors has also partnered with some of the country’s leading automotive brands like Wabco (Braking Technology Partner), JK Tyre (Tyre Partner), Castrol (Lubricant Partner), Cummins (Engine Technology Partner) and Tata Technologies (Technology Partner).

The T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship is organised by Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), with safety and performance standards as per the guidelines of the British Truck Racing Association (BTRA). Conducted under the aegis of FIA and FMSCI, the T1 Prima Truck Racing Championship will feature Tata Prima race trucks built for the purpose. A one-make championship, six teams will compete in the Pro Class Category of the T1 PRIMA Truck Racing Championship.

Tech Specifications of new Tata T1 Prima Truck

Engine – 1,040hp, 12-litre engine mounted in the centre of the chassis for equal weight distribution over axles.

Gearbox – 16-speed gearbox with hydraulic-assisted gear shifting.

Chassis – Box-type frame, made with two cross-members only sub-frame – reinforced with a frame to enhance structural rigidity of frame, as well for packaging components.

Steering wheel – Detachable type fitted with 20deg castor angle for better steerability and self-centering at corners.

Cabin – Day cab fitted with roll cage.

Engine cooling system – Intercooler mounted vertically and inclined mounted radiator with two cooling fans inside the closed duct. Additional nozzles for water spray on radiator and intercooler to enhance cooling efficiency.

Braking – Front and rear axle-mounted with disc-type brakes for higher braking efficiency and speedy cooling.

Tyres and wheel rims – Racing-specific, slick-type smooth tread tyres.

Suspension – Two leaf springs, pneumatic shock absorbers with three adjustment and displacement sensors.

Brake disc cooling – Air-pressurised water fed to brake discs through sensor-based nozzle jets. Primary cooling through continuous water flow and secondary jet operated automatically on increase of brake disc temp. Arrangement has three aluminium tanks with a total capacity of 180 litres of water.

Fuel system – Lightweight 80-litre aluminium tank and fuel cooler.

Power cut-off switch – Mounted at the rear and operated manually, as well as mechanically.

Electronics system – App-based (Wi-Fi enabled) remotely controlled diagnosis.

Driver Information System – Provision of rear view camera, GPS, display unit with touch-screen.

