New SsangYong Rexton unveiled at Seoul motor show 2017

Next-gen Rexton will be launched in India as a Mahindra later this year.

SsangYong has revealed the next-gen Rexton SUV at the ongoing Seoul motor show 2017. The all-new SUV will be launched in its home market, South Korea, in the ensuing months with launches in other global markets following soon after. The model is expected to hit the Indian shores towards the end of the year, though, unlike its predecessor, the SUV will be badged as a Mahindra.

In terms of styling, the SUV shares much of the design of the LIV-2 concept, with notable changes coming in the form of revised bumpers, toned down headlamps and black body cladding in place of the concept’s body-coloured cladding. Another change on the car is the brand’s logo which is now more angular in comparison to the ones on other SsangYongs. So far there is no indication if this is a new logo for the company's entire line-up.

The interior too shares much of the design with the concept, except for the all-white cabin which is being replaced by a dual-tone one with black and brown finish. The dashboard features the use of multiple elements, including a wood-finish strip on the passenger side and a diamond-patterned leather strip running the length of the unit. The seats come upholstered in Nappa leather with the driver additionally getting a memory function for the seat and wing mirror settings.

The SUV offers a fair bit of kit as well, with a large 9.2-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android mirroring service, a 3D Around View Monitoring system – a feature allowing the driver to see the car’s surroundings to increase safety and convenience – a 10-speaker Infinity audio system, and an auto-locking function that can lock the SUV’s doors once the keys leave its proximity.

SsangYong has also kept occupant safety in mind with the new Rexton coming kitted out with nine airbags, autonomous driver assistance systems, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot assist to name a few.

Powering SsangYong’s range-topping SUV is a 2.2-litre e-XDi220 diesel engine paired with a Mercedes-sourced seven-speed automatic gearbox. No engine outputs were revealed, though it could be expected to be around 181hp, the same as under the hood of the LIV-2 concept. Power is channelled to either the rear or all four wheels via a selectable four-wheel-drive system.

For India, the SUV apart from being badged a Mahindra will get a few design tweaks, with the Indian automaker’s design team developing an all-new grille with distinctive vertical elements in keeping with the Mahindra family look. The SUV will also receive the Mahindra nomenclature and sit above the XUV500 as its new range-topping SUV.



The vehicle will rival the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

For India, the SUV is likely to be powered by an 184hp, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that churns out a healthy 420Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic. There will be a 225hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine on offer too, which is likely to join at a later stage.

According to company sources, the SUV could undercut the Fortuner by a massive Rs 4-5 lakh.

Apart from a global debut of the Rexton, parent company Mahindra revealed that it had collaborated with SsangYong to develop an all-new family of engines set to debut in future models from both brands. The Indian automaker added that it would develop future Mahindra products based on the Tivoli’s platform – something that could very well already be underway considering that test mules of the Tivoli have continued to test on Indian roads despite being ruled out for this market.

