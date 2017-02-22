New Range Rover Velar to slot in between Evoque and Sport

Sporty five-seat luxury SUV to take on Porsche Macan and Jaguar F-Pace; the model will use the all-aluminium IQ platform as a base.

Range Rover has just released its first official ‘teaser’ image for its next all-new SUV – the Velar. Within the luxury-focused Range Rover sub-brand there is currently a huge gulf between the entry-level Evoque, which costs Rs 49-68 lakh, and the big Range Rover Sport, which costs Rs 1.2-1.8 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Velar is described by Range Rover as “filling the white space between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport”, and as such, should cost in the region of Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore when it goes on sale.

However, as you may have just realised, JLR already has a product in precisely that price range in India, but it’s not a Land Rover. It’s the Jaguar F-Pace, and interestingly, the new Range Rover Velar will use its all-aluminium IQ platform as a base, rather than any of the existing Land Rover underpinnings. This promises for a far sportier and road-biased driving experience, more so than any other Land Rover product, which is why it will go head-to-head with its cousin from Jaguar, as well as other overtly sporty SUVs like the Porsche Macan and BMW X5.

The name ‘Velar’, derived from the Latin word ‘velare’ or ‘to veil’, was the moniker given to disguised prototypes of the original Range Rover in the 1960s, while they were being developed. The first image of the Velar shows a familiar design language, as seen on the existing Range Rover models, but with far smoother lines than before. Whereas current models have numerous angular lines at the rear end, the Velar has a continuous sweep from the sides to the rear of the bodywork, creating a sleek, sporty silhouette.

A circling line of chrome further accentuates this continuation and the relatively small rear window further enhances the coupé-like styling, making the model less boxy than the current Range Rovers. A panoramic sunroof also suggests an airy cabin and a glimpse of the infotainment system, showing two screens — one wide and central and one behind the wheel, closely reflects the interior shown on Jaguar’s all-electric I-Pace SUV seen at the LA motor show in November last year.

Land Rover design boss Gerry McGovern said, “We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand.”

The Velar is expected to be powered by JLR’s current range of V6 petrol and diesel motors, but as with all other models, it will later shift to the all-new Ingenium range of six-cylinder engines. Four-cylinder Ingenium engines shouldn’t be ruled out either, along with a hybrid variant as well.

For a brand that only makes SUVs, it’s impressive how rapidly Land Rover is growing and diversifying its model range. This may be the fourth Range Rover model, but let’s not forget the Discovery family of SUVs, currently championed by the Discovery Sport and soon to be joined by the all-new Discovery 5. Expect the Range Rover Velar to go on sale in 2018.

