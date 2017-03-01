New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV revealed

The Eclipse Cross is powered by the choice of a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine; will make public debut at Geneva.

Mar 1, 2017

Mitsubishi has revealed the all-new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV ahead of its public debut at the upcoming Geneva motor show 2017.

The all-wheel-drive SUV has coupé-like styling inspired by the XR-PHEV concept of 2015 and will sit between the ASX and the Outlander models in Mitsubishi’s international line-up. This means the Eclipse Cross will rival cars such as the Nissan Qashqai and Seat Ateca.

Although the plug-in hybrid Outlander PHEV has been a success, Mitsubishi has been left behind in the SUV boom with cars such as the Qashqai far outselling its offerings.

Mitsubishi now has a new boss in Carlos Ghosn after he left Nissan to take the helm, so a wave of new models is expected, but in the short-term, the Eclipse Cross will do much to boost sales in a growing market before the Japanese manufacturer's future plans are revealed.

It will have the option of two engines: a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol with a new CVT transmission that is said to feature an eight-speed Sport Mode manual override, and a 2.2-litre diesel, which is said to be specifically modified for the Eclipse Cross and comes with a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Aesthetically, the Eclipse Cross gets the same Dynamic Shield front-end design as the ASX and the Outlander, plus a new red exterior paint.

Inside, the Eclipse Cross gets a tablet-like infotainment system with a Smartphone Link Display Audio system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring apps. It also gets a touchpad controller and head-up display.

Future plans for the company include a replacement for the Outlander and the Outlander PHEV, which is expected in 2020, while a more direct Juke rival, smaller than the ASX, is also under development.

New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV revealed
