New Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate revealed ahead of Geneva

The new Estate makes use of the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine as the E63 sedan; only 0.1sec slower than sedan equivalent.

Mercedes has revealed the new AMG E63 Estate. Capable of hitting 0-100kph in 3.5sec in range-topping S 4Matic+ guise, it is 0.2sec faster than the Audi RS6 Avant.

Using the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine as the sedan, the standard E63 4Matic+ has 571hp and 748Nm of torque. The most popular model, however, is expected to be the range-topping E63 S 4Matic+, which has added turbocharger boost pressure and other power-enhancing tweaks, allowing it to produce 611hp and 849Nm.

The engine also has a cylinder deactivation system fitted as standard that Mercedes-AMG claims helps to improve efficiency.

Similar to other recent AMG models, including the E63 sedan, the driver can pick from four driving modes – Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. The S 4Matic+ version also comes with a fifth driving mode, Race, which is designed especially for driving on circuits.

The E63 Estate gets a nine-speed SpeedShift MCT automatic gearbox, featuring a so-called wet start-off clutch and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Further driveline developments include a mechanical differential lock for the E63 4Matic+ and faster-acting electronic differential lock on the E 63 S 4Matic+. Both models will be available only with AMG's Performance 4Matic+ four-wheel-drive system.

Despite having four-wheel drive, AMG offers a so-called Drift mode on the S 4Matic+. Activated by shift paddles, it prompts the four-wheel drive system to deliver drive exclusively to the rear wheels, remaining engaged until the driver deactivates it.

Echoing the E63 sedan, the model’s styling is intended to set it further apart from regular E-class Estate models than the previous generations. It is also 27mm wider, with the wheel arches accommodating the greater track width and larger wheels on the front axle.

As the most practical E63, the estate version offers boot capacity of 640 to 1,820 litres, which Mercedes claims is the largest in the performance estate segment. Its rear seat has a new feature: it can be positioned at a 10-degree steeper angle to create an extra 30 litres of boot volume. The seats can also be folded down electronically in a 40:20:40 split.

Set to make its global debut at the Geneva motor show, the Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate will on sale in international markets this April. From launch, the S 4Matic+ will be available only as an 'Edition 1' special model. This has grey or black paintwork, AMG’s Night Package and light grey strips above the side sill panels. It also gets 20-inch wheels painted in matt black with gloss rims.

