New Lamborghini Huracán Performante revealed

The Performante’s 640hp, mid-mounted 5.2-litre V10 is the most powerful engine of its type yet produced by Lamborghini.

Share Tweet 59 views

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the track-focused Huracán Performante at the Geneva motor show. A camouflaged version of the car smashed the Nürburgring production car lap record with a lap time of 6min 52.01sec, beating the Porsche 918 Spyder’s time by 5.0sec.

The Huracán Performante is powered by 640hp, 600Nm, mid-mounted 5.2-litre V10, which is the most powerful engine of its type yet produced by Lamborghini. It can go from 0-100kph in 2.9sec and has a top-speed of 325kph.

Lamborghini says the engine has an "optimised" torque curve, with 70 percent of torque available at just 1,000rpm. The car's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission has also been "optimised in order to match the increased performance".

The design of the model heavily reflects that of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo racer. The redesigned front end is “much more aggressive and aligned to a race car”, according to Lamborghini. Other bespoke touches include a bronze engine manifold cover, which has been used on past Lamborghini special editions such as the Diablo 30th Anniversary.

The Performante features a new, ultra-lightweight, forged carbonfibre composite material, which has been patented by Lamborghini and allows complex moulded shapes to be made in one piece. Use of the new material is focused on active aerodynamic elements. The fixed rear wing, including its air ducts and flaps, is made from a single piece of forged carbonfibre. The flaps close for maximum downforce and open for maximum air flow using an electro-actuator system, which gives an 80 percent reduction in weight compared with a hydraulic system, the supercar brand claims.

The rear wing also features an inner air channel, which splits to the left and the right to allow aero vectoring for high-speed cornering. According to Lamborghini, the wing gives the Performante 750 percent more downforce than a standard Huracán with no wing.

At the front of the car, flaps inside the spoiler close when the active aerodynamic system is off and then open when it is on, reducing frontal air pressure and directing it through a channel under the car in order to reduce drag for optimum acceleration and top-speed.

The Performante uses a Haldex permanent four-wheel-drive system, with full electronic control and a mechanical self-locking rear differential. Specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres have been designed to perform with or without the car's active aerodynamic systems applied, for both road and track conditions. A high-performance track tyre, the Pirelli Trofeo R, with street homologation is also an option.

Take a look at the other cars present at the Geneva motor show 2017 in our image gallery.

Take a look at the other cars present at the Geneva motor show 2017 in our image gallery.

Share Tweet 59 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus