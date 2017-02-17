New KTM Duke range to launch on February 23, 2017

Duke range to get cosmetic makeover; will be BS-IV compliant; 390 to get ride-by-wire technology.

2017 KTM Duke 390.

KTM is set to launch the new 2017 Dukes in India on February 23, 2017. As with its RC siblings, the updated Duke range will become BS-IV compliant, though, it will feature more comprehensive cosmetic changes than its faired siblings.

For 2017, the 390 Duke’s design has been revised substantially to be sharper than before, with a larger fuel tank, and a new, LED headlight with LED running lights. The seat too has been revised, while, on the chassis front, the bike gets a new trellis frame with a bolt-on sub-frame.

On the mechanical front, the bike is set to receive the same BS-IV compliant 373.2cc engine as in the RC 390, with the underbody exhaust making way for a new side mounted canister exhaust. The front brakes are also set to be upgraded to a 320mm disc. The bike is also set to get ride-by-wire technology. For 2017, the 390 Duke will continue to offer dual channel ABS and a slipper clutch.

The 200 Duke for India is expected to receive less substantial updates, with major changes coming down to cosmetic revisions and an engine updated to conform to BS-IV emission standards.

The launch of the 2017 Dukes comes a few weeks after the launch of its faired siblings, the RC200 and the RC390.

