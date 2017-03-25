New Kawasaki Z900, Z650, Ninja 650 and Ninja 300 launched

The Z900 and the Z650 are new additions to the Kawasaki range; Ninja 650 gets a major overhaul and the Ninja 300 is now BS-IV ready.

6
photos
New Kawasaki Z900, Z650, Ninja 650 and Ninja 300 launched
The Z900 replaces the Z800 naked. The Z650 is a new addition to Kawasaki's naked bike range for India. Ninja 300 now BS-IV ready along with the rest of the Kawasaki bikes launched. Major upgrades for the Ninja 650.
By Hari Menon on Mar 25, 2017

Dropping surprises is becoming a theme at bike launches. Earlier this year, KTM got in the Duke 250 as part of its new 2017 line-up, and now, Kawasaki has dropped a bomb on us by launching a slew of offerings. These include the new Z900 and the Z650 nakeds, the new Ninja 650 and the updated Ninja 300 sport bikes.

Kawasaki Z900: Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
A Rs 9 lakh, this successor to the impressive Z800 naked is Rs 1.5 lakh costlier than the model it replaces. But what extra do you get for the heavier price tag?

The Z900 draws power from a 948cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine that’s a downsized version of the Z1000’s motor. It makes 125hp and 100Nm of peak power and torque that is channelled to the rear wheels via a slipper-clutch equipped six-speed gearbox.

The bike ditches its predecessor’s cast-alloy backbone chassis for a lighter, tubular steel trellis frame that uses the engine as a stress member. Overall, the Z900 is a good 20kg lighter than the 231kg Z800.

Stopping power for all that mass comes from dual 300mm petal disc rotors with four-piston calipers at the front, while the rear gets a 250mm petal disc chomped down by a single-piston caliper; ABS comes as standard. Like the Z800, it’s suspended on 41mm upside-down front forks (adjustability for rebound damping as well as spring preload) and a horizontally mounted linked monoshock at the rear.

Want to find out how the Z900 betters the Z800? We tell you all you need to know about the Z900 here. You'll get to know more about the bike once we put it on the road.

Kawasaki Z650: Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The middleweight Z650 slots between the entry-level Z250 and the Z900 in Kawasaki’s range of naked street bikes.

A successor to the ER-6n, it is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 68hp and 65.7Nm of torque. It's paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Like the biger Z900, this bike uses a tubular-steel trellis frame. However, the bigger bike uses upside-down front forks, whereas the Z650 is suspended on conventional telescopic forks up front. It weighs in at 184kg, which makes it a full 20kg lighter than the ER6n. ABS comes as standard on the bike.

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  kawasaki z900, z600 ninja, 650 ninja, 300 2017

About the author...

Hari Menon

Recent articles by Hari:
Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

The Z900 replaces the Z800 naked. The Z650 is a new addition to Kawasaki's naked bike range for India. Ninja 300 now BS-IV ready along with the rest of the Kawasaki bikes launched. Major upgrades for the Ninja 650.
Trending Now
Latest News
Hamilton beats Vettel to Australian GP pole
Bottas and Raikkonen make up row two of the grid.
33 minutes ago   1 picture
2017 VW Touareg spied undisguised
New spy picture of the five-seat Touareg reveals the car's full front-end...
2 hours ago   1 picture
New Kawasaki Z900, Z650, Ninja 650 and Ninja 300 launched
The Z900 and the Z650 are new additions to the Kawasaki range; Ninja 650...
3 hours ago   6 pictures
Bajaj and Kawasaki officially end alliance from April 1, 2017
Probiking showrooms will no longer sell or service Kawasaki's CKD bikes...
3 hours ago   2 pictures
Skoda electric SUV-coupé concept teased
The production version will be Skoda’s first model to be based on the...
4 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi BMW
Hyundai Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 212 | Autocar India: April 2017

Our reviews of the Tata Tigor, the Honda WR-V, the Audi A5 Cabriolet, comparison of the Audi A4 diesel and its rivals and plenty more await you inside.
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  12%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  66%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  4%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  18%
TOTAL VOTES: 2279

Vote now
View previous Polls »