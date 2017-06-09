New Hyundai Reina revealed

The all-new sedan breaks cover at the Chongqing Motor Show in China; will come with a single 1.4-petrol motor.

3
photos
New Hyundai Reina revealed
By Akbar Merchant on Jun 9, 2017

Hyundai has unveiled the new Reina sedan in China, which is actually a heavily updated version of the current-gen Verna (Codename: RB) which is on sale in India.

The Hyundai Reina sedan gets new design styling based on the company’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language. This means that the Reina’s front styling is more in line with the current-gen Hyundais like the Elantra sedan and the all-new Verna, which is yet to make it to our shores. Up front, the Reina gets a large hexagonal grille with larger and swept-back headlamps, and the bumper gets subtle creases with triangular fog lamps. Moving on to the sides, the car is quite similar to the Verna currently sold in India, whose styling is actually based on the original Fluidic Sculpture design language. Moving on to the back, the Hyundai Reina gets similar tail-lamps like the ones seen on the pre-facelift Xcent in India, although a bit larger in size. The license plate housing is placed on the rear bumper, leaving the wide boot lid area clean.

On the inside, the Hyundai Reina is expected to carry forward a similar dashboard, like the outgoing Verna, with subtle touches and more add-on features for its infotainment system. Under the hood, Hyundai will offer a single 1.4-litre petrol motor good for 95hp. This engine will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque-convertor automatic.

There is no news of the Hyundai Reina sedan making its way to our shores. The carmaker has a practice of selling mildly restyled versions of discontinued models in China at slightly lower prices in order to attract buyers from a segment lower by offering them a larger car.

For India, the carmaker is readying a slew of new car launches like the next-gen Verna, the heavily updated i20 hatchback and Ioniq hybrid car.  

Image source

Latest News
