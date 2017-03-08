New Honda CR-V diesel on the radar for India

Next-gen CR-V likely to come with a 1.6-litre diesel engine along with the 2.4-litre petrol.

1
photo
New Honda CR-V diesel on the radar for India
Mar 8, 2017

Honda is expected to bring the fifth-generation CR-V to India later this year. The big news, however, is that Honda may finally give it a diesel engine. 

Honda has steadfastly refused to give the CR-V a diesel engine due to concerns about fuel quality. However, better fuel is already being made available in India thanks to the BS-VI emission norms that will come into effect in 2020. This probably has given the manufacturer the confidence to consider fitting the crossover with a diesel engine.

The CR-V diesel in question is the recently unveiled model that comes with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC unit good for 158hp at 4,000rpm and 350Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This motor will be mated to an all-new ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox. Honda will also offer a 2.4-litre petrol motor.

Honda also showcased an ASEAN-spec CR-V recently. The crossover for these markets will get a seven-seat layout as opposed to the five-seat configuration seen on its North American counterpart. The ASEAN-spec CR-V is likely to debut in Thailand soon.

In a Honda first, the new CR-V gets an automatic shutter grille that reduces aerodynamic drag. On the inside, it is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin is also finished in high-quality, soft-touch materials.

The introduction of a diesel engine will add to the CR-V's appeal and will help it compete better with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, the upcoming Jeep Compass, as well as the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

honda crv, honda crv diesel
