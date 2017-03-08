New Honda CR-V diesel on the radar for India

Next-gen CR-V likely to come with a 1.6-litre diesel engine along with the 2.4-litre petrol.

Honda is expected to bring the fifth-generation CR-V to India later this year. The big news, however, is that Honda may finally give it a diesel engine.

Honda has steadfastly refused to give the CR-V a diesel engine due to concerns about fuel quality. However, better fuel is already being made available in India thanks to the BS-VI emission norms that will come into effect in 2020. This probably has given the manufacturer the confidence to consider fitting the crossover with a diesel engine.

The CR-V diesel in question is the recently unveiled model that comes with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC unit good for 158hp at 4,000rpm and 350Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This motor will be mated to an all-new ZF nine-speed automatic gearbox. Honda will also offer a 2.4-litre petrol motor.

Honda also showcased an ASEAN-spec CR-V recently. The crossover for these markets will get a seven-seat layout as opposed to the five-seat configuration seen on its North American counterpart. The ASEAN-spec CR-V is likely to debut in Thailand soon.

In a Honda first, the new CR-V gets an automatic shutter grille that reduces aerodynamic drag. On the inside, it is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin is also finished in high-quality, soft-touch materials.

The introduction of a diesel engine will add to the CR-V's appeal and will help it compete better with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, the upcoming Jeep Compass, as well as the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.



