New Chevrolet Beat launch next month

Chevrolet will launch the new Beat hatchback in India sometime next month. The carmaker had begun testing the Beat late last year. The second-gen Beat is now a separate model from the all-new Chevrolet Spark unveiled globally, the new Beat for India is an evolution of its predecessor.

The India-spec Beat will be joined by a rugged-looking Beat Activ and the Beat Essentia compact sedan soon after. The carmaker had showcased the Beat Activ and the Essentia at the Auto Expo 2016 last year.

The new Beat’s design is now more grown up and less edgy, and is likely to appeal to more car buyers. This second-gen car, however, continues to offer the passenger-door handle on the pillar – a trend started by the first-gen Beat, now also seen on models such as the Mahindra KUV100 and on the next-gen Maruti Swift which will come to India in 2018.

The second-gen Beat gets revised styling at the back where the number-plate is now relocated to its bumper. Also, the tail lamps are a a tad larger than those in the outgoing car and will feature LED inserts.

Market launch of the new Beat was planned to be earlier this year but now has been delayed until May. The Beat Essentia sedan was earlier slated to launch in March but now will come to the market after the hatchback.