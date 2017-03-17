New cars for 2017: Upcoming SUVs

2017 promises to be big on new SUVs. Here is a comprehensive list of the upcoming launches.

Share Tweet 252,246 views

The year 2017 is set to be big for SUVs in India with many automakers set to foray into the new or existing segments with all-new models or facelifts. Major mainstream models expected to launch in the next 12 months include the long-anticipated Tata Nexon and Ford’s heavily facelifted EcoSport.

The luxury segment won’t be stepping in lightly either, with a heavy onslaught of SUVs expected from global carmakers. Lexus is set to make its India debut in March with a line-up of two SUVs, and Maserati will attract some eyeballs with its all-new Levante SUV. Audi and Mercedes also have new SUVs lined up, with the former preparing the all-new Q2 and the new Q5 while the latter is set to create a new SUV-coupe segment with the GLC Coupe.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the SUVs expected this year.

Audi Q2

It’s the smallest offering in Audi’s ‘Q’ range of SUVs that’s expected to hit our shores no earlier than mid-2017. Unlike the Q3 and the Q5, which look like shrunken versions of the Q7, the Q2’s beefy, chiselled fascia and raked, almost- hatchback-like rear end give it a unique stance. More importantly, at an expected Rs 27 lakh, what you will get is a luxury SUV for the price of a luxury hatchback.

Plus, the Q2 claims to be a proper five-seater, and it’s got a 405-litre boot too. The Q2 comes with all the goodies offered on bigger Audis. It’s impeccably put-together cabin gets a dash-top-mounted infotainment screen and the all-digital Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster.

While entry-level models will be front-wheel drive, this being a Q, its higher variants will get an all-wheel-drive system. The engine line-up is likely to comprise a 1.4-litre TSI turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel, both producing 150hp.

Coming: 2018

Price: Rs 27 lakh

Engines: 1.4 P, 2.0 D

Also read: India-bound Audi Q2: 5 things to know

BMW X7

It’s the SUV sibling of BMW’s latest 7-series, which it will share underpinnings and tech with. Expected to arrive in 2018, the X7 will be the largest model in the carmaker’s line-up. Unlike the X5 (which can be had in a seven-seat configuration), the X7 is a proper seven-seater and will rival full-fat luxury SUVs like the Mercedes GLS, the Range Rover and the Audi Q7. Motivation for this behemoth is likely to come from six- and eight-cylinder engines like the 3.0-litre diesel, and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo petrol from the 7-series.

Coming: 2018

Price: Rs 1.1-1.3 crore

Engines: 3.0 D, 4.4 P

Also read: BMW X7 slated to debut in 2018

New Audi Q5

Although the new Q5 looks like a Q7 head on, the rest of the car looks pretty much unchanged. But this Mercedes GLC rival is actually all new, and thanks to its modular underpinnings which it shares with the new A4 and Q7, it’s as much as 90kg lighter than before.

The resemblance to the Q7 continues into the interior too, where fit, finish and equipment levels have taken a huge step up in the new Q5. It gets the de rigueur 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, an 8.3-inch free-standing screen for the MMI infotainment system. The unit offers Wi-Fi connectivity along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Also, it’s amply spacious for five and comes with a massive 610-litre boot. It’s likely to arrive by late 2017 with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines producing 252hp and 190hp respectively. For India, an eight-speed auto ’box and all-wheel drive will be standard too.

Coming: Late 2017

Price: Rs 62 lakh

Engines: 2.0 D, 3.0 D

Also read: 2017 Audi Q5 3.0TDI review

Share Tweet 252,246 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus