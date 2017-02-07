New cars for 2017: Upcoming sedans

Here is an exhaustive list of all the new sedans due to be launched over the course of the year.

2017 is all set for the appearance of some spectacular sedans. Mercedes is set to bring in the new E-class; BMW, the new 5 series, while Honda is set to give its bestseller, the City, a much anticipated facelift. Other notable inclusions include the launch of the all-new Essentia compact sedan from Chevrolet and Tata’s highly anticipated Kite 5 compact sedan.

Here is the longlist of sedans expected in the coming months.

Honda City facelift

The mid-size City, Honda’s bread-and-butter model in India, has been going strong thanks to timely model changes and a strong fan following. Of late, however, it has been facing stiff competition from the Maruti Ciaz, which has even begun outselling it. And to bring it up to speed with its rivals, Honda plans on putting the City under the knife. Although it will remain mechanically unchanged, the City will get cosmetic tweaks like a new front grille, re-profiled bumpers, updated headlamps with projector units and bigger alloys.

Coming: Feburary 14, 2017

Price: Rs 8-10 lakh

Engines: 1.5 P, 1.5 D

Also read: Honda City facelift India launch on February 14, 2017

Audi A4 diesel

With the latest A4, Audi has perhaps near perfected the recipe for the entry-level luxury sedan. It’s got the ride, the handling, a tech-packed and luxurious interior, and even an impressive ARAI-acclaimed fuel economy of 17.4kpl with the 1.4-litre TSI petrol. And now, it will get a punchy 2.0-litre diesel engine that the VW Group plans to localise in India. The unit produces 190hp and a healthy 400Nm and will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It is also likely to get the option of a more affordable six-speed manual which should be a hit with both, chauffeur-driven owners and enthusiasts alike.

Coming: Faburary 2017

Price: Rs 39-45 lakh

Engine: 2.0 D

Also read: 2017 Audi A4 35 TDI review

New Mercedes-Benz E-class

With Mercedes streamlining the design language of its entire sedan range, it could be a bit of a task to tell the all-new E-class from the C-class and the S-class. It’s even built using the same set of mechanical bits as the other two. As a result though, it’s lighter, despite being bigger than the current model it will replace. The highlight of the new E-class is the fact that it will debut tech such as automatic evasive steering, automated parking and a host of driver aids even before they make it into the S-class. Its interior design too mirrors that of the larger S-class on higher variants. While the car internationally gets two 12.3-inch TFT displays placed side by side – one for the instrument cluster and the second for the COMAND infotainment system – the India car will get standard dials in the instrument cluster. The car will carry over the current car’s 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines, with more advanced 2.0- and 3.0-litre in-line diesel-powered units arriving later. More importantly, India will get the long-wheel-base models only.

Coming: February 28, 2017

Price: Rs 55- 70 lakh

Engines: 2.0 P, 3.0 D

Also read: India-spec 2017 Mercedes E-class LWB details revealed

Chevrolet Essentia

Following Volkswagen’s Ameo, it’s Chevrolet that’s now going the made-in-India, make-for-India way with the Essentia. It’s a sub-four-metre compact sedan based on the next-gen Beat hatchback that will arrive in 2017. Positioned half a segment below compact sedans like the Swift Dzire, the Essentia will rival Tata’s upcoming Tiago-based compact sedan. However, despite its compact dimensions, the near production-ready concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo revealed how well Chevrolet managed to pull off the sedan shape. More importantly, it packs quite a spacious interior for its size. The carmaker also plans on giving the car a premium interior and upmarket features like its MyLink touchscreen infotainment system.

Besides the underpinnings, the sedan will also share the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with the Beat hatchback.

Coming: March 2017

Price: Rs 4.5-7 lakh

Engine: 1.0 P, 1.0 D



