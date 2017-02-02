New car launches around the corner

Here's a look at some of the new car launches and unveilings in the coming months.

The year 2017 began with the launch of two important cars, the Maruti Ignis and the Tata Hexa, but these launches are just the tip of the iceberg.

Automakers, both domestic and global, are lining up a slew of new and updated cars for the Indian markets ranging from mass market sedans and SUVs to high end luxury cars and SUV. Launches in the volume segment this year include the likes of the Honda City facelift, the all-new Maruti Swift and Dzire, the heavily revised Ford EcoSport and Tata’s third compact sedan, codenamed Kite 5.

On the opposite end of the scale, Audi is set to launch its much-awaited diesel A4, Volkswagen is finally set to relaunch the Passat and Lexus has announced a grand entry into the Indian market with three luxury models.

Here is a look at the new cars and SUVs heading to our shores this year:

Hyundai Grand i10 facelift (February 2017)

Hyundai is expected to launch the updated Grand i10 soon. The updated hatch is set to borrow styling cues from its European sibling and get a wider new grille along with a revised bumper and tweaked headlamps. The interior is also set to be revised with additions such as new front seats and a touchscreen infotainment system in the top variants. The petrol engine will remain unchanged while the old 1.1-litre diesel engine will make way for a more powerful 75hp 1.2-litre unit.

Honda City facelift (February 14, 2017)

Honda is set to flag off 2017 with the launch of the updated City as the automaker looks to ward off competition from rivals such as the Maruti Ciaz. The updated car will get cosmetic updates with a revised front fascia, reprofiled tail-lamps along with updated equipment. Interestingly, Honda is also expected to revive the ‘City ZX’ name for the 2017 model. The engine line-up for India is expected to remain unchanged with the facelift, though the car is expected to ride higher than before thanks to suspension tweaks.

Maruti Baleno RS (February 2017)

Maruti is set to finally launch the Baleno RS this year following the model’s debut as a near-production concept early last year at the Auto Expo. Unlike previous reports, the RS’ 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine is expected to be detuned for the Indian car with the unit developing 102hp in place of 111hp as previously reported. A five-speed manual gearbox will be offered as standard with no news yet of an automatic variant. In terms of styling, the car is expected to receive a minor body kit to set it apart from the regular Baleno.

Audi A4 diesel (February 2017)

Audi is set to bring its much awaited A4 diesel to India this month. The diesel A4 will be powered by the new EA288 2.0-litre diesel engine, developing 190hp and paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Also likely is a manual variant to sit below the automatic to appeal to enthusiasts and chauffeur driven owners.

