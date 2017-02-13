New Audi A4 diesel launched at Rs 40.20 lakh

Receives a 15hp bump in power to 190hp and an improved fuel economy of 18.25kpl (claimed); comes with front-wheel drive only.

Audi today launched the long-awaited diesel engine variant of the A4 at a starting price of Rs 40.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and announced that bookings are now open.

When compared with the last-gen A4 diesel, the new A4 diesel features upgrades to the engine and gearbox which promise a better driving experience. The sedan derives power from a 2.0L four-cylinder diesel motor which is rated to deliver 190hp, up 15hp from the old A4 35TDI’s power output.

The new EA288 diesel engine is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard, an improvement over the CVT gearbox offered in the previous A4 diesel. However, a six-speed manual could join the A4 line-up as an entry-level version in the future.

Similar to its petrol sibling, and unlike its rivals, the diesel A4 is front-wheel drive only; Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system is not offered on any version. The diesel A4 goes up against the likes of the BMW 320d and the Mercedes C 220d.

There are benefits to be had on the fuel efficiency front as Audi claims the A4 diesel has an ARAI-tested fuel economy of 18.25kpl, up seven percent from the previous generation Audi A4.

Meanwhile, the exterior as well as cabin of the new A4 diesel are identical to the petrol variant. Features on the inside include three-zone automatic AC, MMI infotainment system, which is now touch sensitive, and Audi’s ‘Virtual Cockpit’ with two display modes.

Since its launch in September last year, the new A4 has been offered with only a 150hp 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine, with the automaker having put off the launch of the diesel car to a later stage at the time. The delay in the launch of the diesel version has been on account of the need to recalibrate the engine for lower grade BS-IV fuel. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is built for Euro VI-compatible fuel which is not yet available in India.

