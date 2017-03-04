New Alpine A110 revealed

The two-seater model retains the look of the 2016 Vision concept it's based upon; expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine generating 304hp.

3
photos
Mar 4, 2017

Alpine has released pictures revealing the A110 sportscar which is due to make its world debut at the Geneva motor show.

The two-seat model – which is a spiritual successor to the original 1960's A110 – retains the looks of the 2016 Vision concept it's based upon, with a pinched bonnet and twin front headlights being clear nods to the classic model.

The Porsche 718 Cayman rival sits low on relatively small wheels, supporting suggestions that it will be significantly lighter than its rivals. Alpine confirmed that the car's structure and upper body is made from aluminium, and that the quilted leather seats weigh 13.1kg each. The A110, therefore, is expected to have a kerb weight of just over 1,000kg, while the Porsche 718 Cayman, on the other hand, weighs 1,405kg.

A 1.0-litre petrol engine, with as much as 304hp on offer, is expected to power the A110. A 0-100kph time of around 4.5sec is likely, which will bring the car in line with even the Porsche Cayman GT4.

It will use a setup focused on driver engagement over outright pace, with skinnier tyres than its rivals to ensure a good balance of grip and power.

Much of the car’s development has focused on aerodynamics, with a flat floor and complex rear diffuser negating the need for a spoiler. This has also enabled designers to retain the clean shape of the original car at the rear.

The Alpine A110 is expected to go on sale in international markets next year.

