New 2017 Maruti Swift Dzire spotted

Third-gen Swift Dzire gets all-new styling; likely to launch in May

The all-new Suzuki Swift was revealed globally a few months ago and it was no secret that Maruti had begun work on the third-gen Swift Dzire compact sedan for India. The first set of leaked interior and exterior images of the new Dzire have surfaced on the internet ahead of the car’s official launch, which is expected in May this year. The images give us an almost complete view of the third-gen Dzire’s exterior and interior styling.

Up front, the new Dzire borrows heavily from the all-new Swift hatchback – bonnet, front fenders and headlamps appear common. Lower variants will come with standard halogen bulbs while the higher trims are expected to get projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The grille is similar to the Swift but gets a more rounded look instead of the angular shape seen on the hatch. It gets a thick chrome surround and merges well with the all-new bumper which is unique to the compact sedan.

Images of the Dzire’s profile also reveal a much more balanced silhouette than the outgoing car. The boot section appears larger and is far better integrated, giving the design a more cohesive look. The curvier roof and C-pillar that flow more smoothly into the tail helps the design.

Styling at the tail is reminiscent of the existing Dzire but there are differences. The tail lights appear larger, the raised lip for the boot lid accentuates the car’s shoulder line and there’s a chrome bar atop the number plate mount to enhance visual width too.

While the design and styling have clearly evolved from the second-to-third gen, what is not yet confirmed is if the upcoming Dzire will be built on the all-new Swift’s platform or if it will be the existing car with a new ‘top hat’. The compact sedan segment is extremely cost-competitive and Maruti could have gone in for a comprehensive facelift rather than incur the significantly larger expense on developing a new model ground up.

The leaked images also reveal the new Swift Dzire’s cabin. The photographed car features an all-new dashboard that resembles the one in the all-new Swift. Chief among the differences are the angular central air-con vents and auto climate control interface. Interestingly enough, the car in the images sports a flat-bottom steering wheel that adds some character to the cabin. Dual-tone black and beige plastics and a generous dose of faux wood can also be seen, although the final trim and interior colours will only be known closer to the launch.

What’s also clear is that Maruti’s SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment screen will find use in the new Dzire. This is the first time a touchscreen infotainment system will be offered straight from the factory on the Swift Dzire.

Under the hood, the new Dzire is likely to carry forward the current crop of engines, a 1.2-litre K12 petrol and the popular 1.3-litre diesel. The gearbox options on offer are likely to be carried forward as well.

Maruti is likely to launch the new Dzire in our market in May this year. The new Dzire will see competition from the likes of the Honda Amaze, the Figo Aspire, the Tata Zest and the Volkswagen Ameo. Expect keen pricing from Maruti for its huge-selling compact sedan.

