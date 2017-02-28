New 2017 Maruti Swift: 5 things to know

The latest Swift boasts radical new looks; India launch in mid-2017.

4
photos
New 2017 Maruti Swift: 5 things to know
By Siddhant Ghalla on Feb 28, 2017

The 2017 Suzuki Swift has finally been unveiled, revealing a radical exterior and interior design and sportier orientation. Here are five things you need to know about it:

1. It looks radically new

Suzuki has done a stellar job with the design of the 2017 Swift – it has managed to retain the overarching design language of the original Swift while still adding enough bits and pieces to make sure it stands out from all previous generations. So, while you have that iconic curvaceous shape intact, you get distinctly new headlights and tail-lights and nose.

2. The India-spec car will be powered by the current engines

The India-spec Swift will continue to use the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine as the current car, though the diesel engine might be tuned to produce more power. The novelty that the 2017 Swift will offer will be automatic options with both the petrol and the diesel variant. Suzuki is also evaluating other engine options such as the new 1.5-litre diesel engine, an SHVS variant and the three-cylinder 1-litre Boosterjet engine.

3. The chassis is lighter and stiffer than before

The 2017 Swift is built on the same platform as the Baleno, though it will be 10-15 percent lighter. The weight reduction will give the Swift a performance and fuel economy advantage over its premium sibling. The new platform is also 10 percent more rigid than the current one.

4. The interiors are sporty

The 2017 Swift’s cabin will be sportier than the current car’s. The dashboard is minimalistic, with a new, upmarket steering wheel and sporty, two-pod instrument cluster. However, we expect the India-bound car to have a different interior layout. We expect fully-loaded variants to get equipment such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink capability and paddle-shifters.

5. India launch is expected mid-2017

This next-gen Swift is expected to hit the Indian market mid-2017. It will be placed below the Baleno, and will compete directly with the likes of the Ford Figo and the Hyundai Grand i10.

More on the new Swift

New 2017 Suzuki Swift revealed

2017 Suzuki Swift image gallery

Swift Sport global unveil late 2017

View Comments
Copyright (c) Autocar India. All rights reserved.
See more about:  maruti swift, 2017 maruti swift, new swift

About the author...

Siddhant Ghalla

Recent articles by Siddhant:
Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!
What's in this issue?

comments powered by Disqus

notSet

Trending Now
Latest News
DSK Hyosung Aquila 250 limited edition launched at Rs 2.94 lakh
The limited edition, just 100 units of which will be made, features three...
1 hour ago   3 pictures
New 2017 Maruti Swift: 5 things to know
The latest Swift boasts radical new looks; India launch in mid-2017.
1 hour ago   4 pictures
New Mercedes E-class service pack line-up gets longer
Enhances focus on reducing ownership costs; offers competitive pricing and...
1 hour ago   1 picture
2017 Mercedes E-class long wheelbase launched at Rs 56.15 lakh
Locally assembled 10th-generation E-class comes in long wheelbase version...
3 hours ago   1 picture
Maruti streamlines India line-up
Automaker axes Ritz, Celerio diesel and WagonR Stingray, Gypsy next in line;...
5 hours ago   1 picture

Reviews by Top 20 brands

Mercedes-Benz Maruti Suzuki
Audi Hyundai
BMW Tata
Volkswagen Mahindra
Renault Honda
Toyota Skoda
Nissan Ford
Porsche Fiat
Chevrolet Volvo
Jaguar Mini

Autocar Magazine

Issue: 211 | Autocar India: March 2017

Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra...
Autocar Magazine
Latest Poll
What should Peugeot do with the Ambassador brand it acquired recently?




or View results
Revive the old car
  3%
 
Launch a new car with Amby's retro styling
  75%
 
Use the name for a low-cost brand
  6%
 
Nothing, Ambassador should have been left to the history books
  16%
TOTAL VOTES: 119

Vote now
View previous Polls »