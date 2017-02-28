New 2017 Maruti Swift: 5 things to know

The latest Swift boasts radical new looks; India launch in mid-2017.

Share Tweet 93,576 views

The 2017 Suzuki Swift has finally been unveiled, revealing a radical exterior and interior design and sportier orientation. Here are five things you need to know about it:

1. It looks radically new

Suzuki has done a stellar job with the design of the 2017 Swift – it has managed to retain the overarching design language of the original Swift while still adding enough bits and pieces to make sure it stands out from all previous generations. So, while you have that iconic curvaceous shape intact, you get distinctly new headlights and tail-lights and nose.

2. The India-spec car will be powered by the current engines

The India-spec Swift will continue to use the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine as the current car, though the diesel engine might be tuned to produce more power. The novelty that the 2017 Swift will offer will be automatic options with both the petrol and the diesel variant. Suzuki is also evaluating other engine options such as the new 1.5-litre diesel engine, an SHVS variant and the three-cylinder 1-litre Boosterjet engine.

3. The chassis is lighter and stiffer than before

The 2017 Swift is built on the same platform as the Baleno, though it will be 10-15 percent lighter. The weight reduction will give the Swift a performance and fuel economy advantage over its premium sibling. The new platform is also 10 percent more rigid than the current one.

4. The interiors are sporty

The 2017 Swift’s cabin will be sportier than the current car’s. The dashboard is minimalistic, with a new, upmarket steering wheel and sporty, two-pod instrument cluster. However, we expect the India-bound car to have a different interior layout. We expect fully-loaded variants to get equipment such as a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink capability and paddle-shifters.

5. India launch is expected mid-2017

This next-gen Swift is expected to hit the Indian market mid-2017. It will be placed below the Baleno, and will compete directly with the likes of the Ford Figo and the Hyundai Grand i10.

More on the new Swift



New 2017 Suzuki Swift revealed

2017 Suzuki Swift image gallery



Swift Sport global unveil late 2017

Share Tweet 93,576 views



What's in this issue? Check out our exclusive drive of the new BMW 5-series in India, and in a Porsche special, the 718 Boxster. There's also a shootout between the new Hyundai Grand i10, Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100, and lots more!

You must be a registered member of Autocar India to post a comment.



Click here to login | Click here to register

Disqus