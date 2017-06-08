New 2017 BMW 5-series: What to expect

This seventh-generation 5-series is scheduled for launch in India on June 29. Here’s all you need to know about it.

New BMW 5-series will launch in India on June 29, 2017.

The 5-series has been one of the top sellers for the BMW brand in India. On June 29, 2017, the company will launch the all-new, seventh-generation G30 5-series in the country. Listed below are five key facts about the car:

Bigger yet lighter

This new car is a bit larger than the outgoing car, measuring 4,936mm in length, 1,868mm in width and 1,479mm in height, and it comes with a slightly longer 2,975mm wheelbase too. It also boasts of a slippery coefficient of drag of 0.22. With an increased use of aluminium and high-strength steel, the new BMW 5-series is up to 100kg lighter and is more rigid than the car it replaces.

Three engine options

There’ll be three engines to choose from – two diesel and a petrol. The 1,995cc, four-cylinder diesel in the 520d guise will produce 190hp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque from as low as 1,750rpm. This engine is likely to be the popular choice among buyers. The 520d will be sold only in a Luxury Line trim initially. The other diesel will be a 2,993cc, six-cylinder engine in the 530d, producing 265hp at 4,000rpm and 620Nm of torque between 2,000 and 2,500rpm, with a claimed 0-100kph acceleration time of 5.7sec. The 530d will be available only on the sportier 'M-Sport' guise in India. The third model, 530i, will be powered by a 1,998cc, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine churning 252hp between 5,200 and 6,500rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm, with a claimed 0-100kph acceleration time of 6.2sec. This variant will be sold in the Sportline trim here. All three engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

More technology

Among other features, the seventh-generation 5-series comes with 70 percent bigger heads-up display that shows maps, telephone listings, music tracks, and more. Also, there’s a 10.25-inch touchscreen with gesture control, a wireless phone charger and a remote parking system through which one can manoeuvre the car into tight parking spaces using the car’s key while standing outside.

5-star safety

In crash tests conducted by the Euro NCAP, the 2017 BMW 5-series scored a solid 5-star rating. Driving aids include dynamic stability control, corner brake control, dry braking function, fading compensation as well as optional features like dynamic damper control and adaptive drive.

Competition check

The luxury mid-size segment has seen a lot of activity of late. Mercedes-Benz has recently introduced the long-wheelbase E-class, which is available with two diesels and one petrol engine option, priced at Rs 57.14 lakh and Rs 70.15 lakh for the E 220d and E 350d, respectively, and Rs 56.7 lakh for the petrol E 200. Volvo has brought in the posh diesel-only S90, priced at a rather competitive Rs 54.5 lakh despite being a CBU. Jaguar has the new-generation XF, while Audi has tried keeping up by refreshing the A6; both these cars get a petrol and diesel option. Lastly, the newest entrant in this segment is the Lexus ES 300h that’s available with a hybrid powertrain only.

