Mumbai to host Indian Grand Prix of the Seas from March 3-5, 2017

To be held along the shoreline of Marine Drive, the race will see seven teams competing against each other in identical powerboats.

The inaugural Nexa P1 Powerboat Indian Grand Prix of the Seas is all set to be held along the shoreline of Marine Drive in Mumbai from March 3-5, 2017.

The brainchild of maritime motorsport brand P1 Global in partnership with Procam International, the race will see seven teams compete against each other in 250hp P1 Panther powerboats along a 5.2km-defined race track. The powerboat has been designed to race in just six feet of water to provide spectators with a close-to-shore racing experience and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 120kph on water.

The teams will comprise two powerboats, each manned by a pilot and navigator. The podium teams will be decided based on combined best times of both boats after two races on Saturday, March 4, and one grand final which will be held on Sunday, March 5.

This will be the first of the Grand Prix of the Seas series to be recognised by international powerboating governing body Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM). The four-tier hierarchical structure will consist of a World Cup – which will be held biennially, starting in 2020 – at the apex, with inter-continental, national, and regional series below it.

