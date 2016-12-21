Mumbai bans heavy vehicles during peak hours in city

Mumbai traffic police bans heavy vehicle movement in city, from 7am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm, to smoothen traffic flow.

The ban will be imposed on all heavy vehicles except those providing essential service like vegetables, milk, ambulance, police department, fire department, government/ semi-government vehicles and all transport buses.

“Increase in the number of vehicles plying on the road, ongoing repairs/ other works on road, ongoing metro/ monorail projects and electricity/ telephone line works in Brihan Mumbai and plying of heavy vehicles transporting goods which occupy large amount of space cause obstruction to traffic and inconvenience to the public during peak hours,” explained the Mumbai Traffic Police’s official statement.

Sanjay Mohite, IPS, additional commissioner of police (Traffic), Brihan Mumbai, said in an official statement: “For the purpose of smooth movement of traffic and better traffic management in Mumbai, from 7am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm, all heavy vehicles except heavy vehicles providing essential service like vegetables, milk, ambulance, police department, fire department, government/ semi-government vehicles and all buses transporting passengers, will have restrictions for running on the roads.”

