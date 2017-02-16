Mildly updated Camry hybrid launched at Rs 31.98 lakh

The Camry Hybrid comes with new features and a slight increase in price.

Toyota has launched the 2017 Camry hybrid priced at Rs 31.98 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Camry hybrid now gets more equipment than before. New features on the outside include new LED fog lamps and new 15-spoke alloy wheels. On the inside, the new Camry promises better sound quality with a new audio system that comes with 12 JBL speakers, and the navigation system features a new interface. Other new convenience features include a new wireless smartphone charger (for compatible models) and new reverse camera monitor with corner sensors.

On the safety front, the Camry hybrid also some new features including nine SRS airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system and an emergency brake signal.

The powertrain continues to be the electric and petrol engine – the Hybrid Synergy Drive system comprising of a 160hp 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and 143hp electric motor delivering a combined power output of 205hp.

Power is sent to the front wheels via an electronically controlled CVT gearbox.

The Camry hybrid can run in full electric mode only at low speeds and on mild throttle inputs. Up the pace and the system switches to a combination of electric and engine power. It also uses brake regeneration to recharge the batteries when the car slows down or is cruising. All the tech helps the Camry hybrid achieve a claimed mileage of 19.16kpl and a 0-100kph time of 9.2sec.

The distinct combination of performance, fuel efficiency and environment friendliness has resulted in a majority of customers going for the hybrid model over the petrol which it comprehensively outsells.

Toyota assembles the Camry hybrid at its plant in Karnataka which qualifies the sedan for incentives under the government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India or FAME India scheme. This helps it undercut the price of its other hybrid competitor, the Honda Accord, considerably. This price difference weighed in favourably for the Camry hybrid as it recently won an Autocar India comparison shoot out against the Accord.

