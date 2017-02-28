Mercedes to make E-class cheaper to run than before

Focus on lowering ownership costs with service packages more keenly priced and for a longer tenure.

Mercedes announced a long line-up of service packages for the new E-class at the launch of its new luxury sedan today. Customers can now choose from 45 service packages with tenures ranging from 2 –10 years and priced between Rs 64,700 and Rs 9,03,200 for the E 200 and E 350 d models.

The service packages include maintenance cost, parts, and consumables and can be purchased with an unlimited mileage option as well.

Mercedes says that its pricing is cheaper than most of the current competition and even lesser than the outgoing E-class’s service packages. According to Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, customers today place high importance on vehicle ownership costs. “Currently, we see the importance given by the customer to the price of a car against the cost of ownership as a 50:50 split, compared to 90:10 five to six years ago,” Folger told Autocar India.

Mercedes is using this to also have a positive impact on the E-class’s resale value as the service packs are fully transferable to the next owner.

The company is introducing similar service packages on other models in its range as well. With the promise of reduced overall costs, Mercedes also seems to be trying to allay fears of high ownership costs that are associated with premium luxury cars. With the forthcoming launch of Lexus, a brand regarded worldwide for its focus on customer ownership experience and reliability, these offerings will help bolster Mercedes’ image in this crucial area.



