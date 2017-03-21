Mercedes S-class facelift to get autonomous tech

The new driver assistance systems make use of digital mapping data; character of autonomous functions can be altered in different modes.

Mercedes is providing its facelifted S-class luxury sedan an extended range of driver assistance systems, including advanced autonomous capabilities, when it launches internationally in the third quarter of 2017.

These systems include a newly developed Active Distance function that provides fully autonomous acceleration and braking over any given journey programmed into its satnav, in conjunction with an updated Active Speed Limit Assist system.

A revised Distronic cruise control system – which Mercedes says will eventually filter down into all of its future models – offers a new autonomous driving function that promises improved safety as well as a set-and-forget speed limit function. This function can adhere to both posted and temporary speed limits. Crucially, it is also able to autonomously adjust the speed according to the route, braking for corners, decelerating when approaching motorway exits and stopping when the driver indicates to turn across the path of oncoming traffic.

Supporting the Distronic system is a new series of graphics, both within the instrument cluster and the optional heads up display unit.

The new optional driver assistance system, which is accessed via buttons on a newly designed multi-function steering wheel, relies on an upgraded stereo camera mounted within the windscreen, with the two lenses moved further apart for improved definition to scan road signs. It also uses an improved long-range radar system capable of operating at up to 250 metres in front of the car to support the driver and autonomously stop the vehicle if it detects an obstacle.

It's able to provide anticipatory adjustments in speed on the basis of digital mapping data in the upgraded Comand Online 5.5 satnav and infotainment system. The mapping data – provided by the Here joint venture which is owned by Audi, BMW and Mercedes – is described by Michael Hafner, the head of automated driving and active safety at Mercedes, as being “significantly more intelligent” than that of previous systems.

In a development touted as a key step on the way to full autonomous driving, the Active Distance function uses the data provided by the digital mapping data to reduce speeds in bends, at roundabouts, junctions and tollbooths, stopping the car when necessary and then autonomously speeding up again when the road conditions and speed limit allows for it.

The character of the autonomous functions can be altered through three modes via the S-class’ Dynamic Select system: Eco provides a conservative driving style for maximum fuel savings, Comfort aims for more serene progress and Sport is programmed to maximise accelerative potential while providing later and more severe braking. Cornering speeds are also varied between the three modes.

Mercedes’ latest autonomous cruise control function also controls the following distance to other vehicles within a speed range of 0 to 211kph. To maximise fuel economy in Eco mode, it also engages the coasting function during periods of trailing throttle, taking into account the speed limit and then autonomously braking to ensure that one remains within it.

Coupled with a revised Active Steering Assist function, the Active Distance function offered on the facelifted S-class also provides autonomous steering for periods of up to 30sec. Hafner says that the software controlling the autonomous steering function has been extensively reworked, providing it with greater accuracy and improved fluidity.

Further driver assistance systems set to be adopted by the facelifted S-class include the Active Lane Change Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Brake Assist and remote Parking Assist functions already offered on the E-class.

