Mercedes previews new E-class Cabriolet

The luxurious four-seat drop-top is due to make its world debut at the Geneva motor show next month; will also get AMG version called E 50 Cabriolet 4Matic.

The 2017 Mercedes E-class Cabriolet has been previewed in a video clip showing its folding roof mechanism. The clip shows how the fabric top folds away in a single motion, finishing beneath a rear cover, which itself folds down as a single part.

The luxurious four-seat drop-top is larger than its predecessor and offers more cabin space. The car is expected to get a more powerful version of the firm's turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 245hp in an E 300 Cabriolet, a turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol V6 with 333hp in an E 400 Cabriolet, and a 194hp 2.0-litre diesel in an entry-level E 220 d Cabriolet.

All E-class Cabriolet models will come with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. At the top of the range, an E 400 4Matic will also get standard four-wheel drive.

There will also be a hot AMG version called the E 50 Cabriolet 4Matic. It will be powered by a reworked version of Mercedes' new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine and an integrated start motor, with an electronic boosting function, developing around 456hp.

The regular version of the drop-top model is due to make its world debut at the Geneva motor show next month.

