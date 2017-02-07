Mercedes-Maybach G65 4x4² Landaulet leaked ahead of Geneva debut

The upcoming G65 4x4² Landaulet is rumoured to be powered by AMG's latest 629.6hp twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine.

The Mercedes-Maybach G65 4x4² Landaulet (Landaulet - a car body style similar to a limousine, but with the passenger section covered by a convertible top), a limited-volume, V12-powered semi-convertible version of the G-class, has been leaked online, ahead of its official debut at the Geneva motor show in early March.

Mercedes-Maybach released an image of the rear right of the car yesterday, hinting at its imminent arrival.

Set to act as a tribute model for the existing 38-year-old G-class, prior to the introduction of a heavily upgraded variant later this year, the lavishly equipped model revives the evocative Landaulet name of some of Mercedes' most flamboyant and expensive pre-war models.

Details remain scarce prior to its officially unveiling, but what is known is that, like the Maybach 62 Landaulet that launched back in 2007, the new G65 4x4² Landaulet features an electrically-operated folding fabric roof which opens over the rear seats. The new Mercedes-Maybach model appears to retain the same body structure as the G500 4x4², but the centre of the roof, aft of the B-pillars and rear screen, have been removed to create a large opening which is covered by a sturdy multi-layer fabric hood. When opened, the hood stows away in an exposed position at the rear of the car.

The G65 4x4² Landaulet is likely to be powered by the latest version of Mercedes-AMG’s twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine which produces 629.6hp at 5,000rpm and an abundant 999.24Nm of torque between 2,300 and 4,300rpm and channelled through a seven-speed torque converter-equipped automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive system with three separate differential locks.

Pricing for the highly exclusive G65 4x4² Landaulet is yet to be announced, though insiders suggest it will surpass that of the Maybach 62 Landaulet, which was offered in very limited numbers and cost Rs 25 crore (approx).

